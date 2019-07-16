Major Outlet Doesn’t Bother Trying To Hide Bias, Calls Trump ‘Bigot-in-Chief’

President Donald Trump told a collection of House Democrats that they should go to another country after hearing that they opposed everything he thinks makes America great, and the media is striking back.

The Los Angeles Times responded with an editorial that called Trump a “Bigot-in-Chief.”

The New York Times carried an Op-Ed saying Trump’s tweets “Prove That He is a Raging Racist.”

And not to be left out, CNN offered what it called an analysis of “Trump’s racist tweets.”

Trump took to Twitter Sunday to castigate four House Democrats who go by the nickname of “the Squad”: Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. The four believe they should be given more power and attention by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has disparaged their clout.

“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run.

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!” Trump tweeted.

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

….it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

He continued the attack Monday.

“When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said. So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions!

“If Democrats want to unite around the foul language & racist hatred spewed from the mouths and actions of these very unpopular & unrepresentative Congresswomen, it will be interesting to see how it plays out. I can tell you that they have made Israel feel abandoned by the U.S.,” he tweeted.

When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said. So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

If Democrats want to unite around the foul language & racist hatred spewed from the mouths and actions of these very unpopular & unrepresentative Congresswomen, it will be interesting to see how it plays out. I can tell you that they have made Israel feel abandoned by the U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

The Times said Trump’s Sunday tweets “rank among the most disgusting” and noted that the lawmakers he criticized are “women of color.”

The editorial said that because Trump’s critics were largely born in America (Omar is the only one who was not), they have no other place to go back to. But mostly, the editorial decried what it said was the real message.

“It is xenophobic, it is ‘othering’ in the most obvious sense of the word, it is mean-spirited, it is divisive, and it is factually wrong. He reflexively moves the American civic conversation backward rather than forward,” the Times said.

The editorial did not note that upon taking her oath of office, Tlaib commented about Trump, “We’re gonna impeach the mother—-er.”

New York Times writer Charles Blow framed Trump as a defender of America’s past, and challenged that past as well by writing, “the entire white supremacist ideology and ethos is a lie,” noting that America grew by conquest over Native Americans and that “it established much of its wealth through 250 years of exploiting black bodies for free labor.”

“America was born with a congenital illness and it has been in need of active rehabilitation ever since, although it has often rejected the curative treatments and regressed. Challenging America to own its sins and live up to its ideals isn’t a vicious attack, it’s an act of patriotism,” he wrote.

“We are watching a very dark chapter in this nation’s history unfold in real time. We are watching as a president returns naked racism to the White House,” wrote Blow, who is black. “And we are watching as fellow citizens — possibly a third of them — reveal to us their open animus for us through their continued support of him.”

CNN writer Chris Cillizza called Trump’s tweets “anti-American.”

“Trump is telling 4 non-white women that they aren’t from here, their views aren’t welcome here and they need to get out of here. Rather than staying here, they need to go back to the hellhole countries where they are from,” he wrote. “How does that behavior not fit the textbook definition of racism?”

