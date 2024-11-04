Vice President Kamala Harris appears poised to experience a delicious and well-earned hoisting by her own petard.

On the Friday edition of CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront,” Andrew Kaczynski, senior editor with the network’s KFile investigative team, reported that the Harris campaign has run contradictory ads targeting Jewish voters in Pennsylvania and Arab American voters in Michigan.

That revelation helped compound what one Jewish Democrat in Pittsburgh characterized as a “major problem” for the vice president.

The conflicting ads showed Harris speaking out of both sides of her mouth — as she often does.

In an ad designed to appeal to the Arab American voters of southeastern Michigan, the vice president referred to Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza as “devastating” and pledged not to keep “silent” about it.

Meanwhile, in an ad created with Pittsburgh’s Jewish population in mind, Harris promised to “always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself.” Moreover, she added that Israel should always have the “ability” to do so.

After showing the two contradictory ads, Burnett addressed her colleague Kaczynski in the studio.

“So, Andrew, those obviously do sound starkly different to say the least,” Burnett began.

The KFile editor agreed.

Do you believe that Kamala Harris will stand up for Israel? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (10 Votes) No: 99% (1859 Votes)

“You have two entirely different constituencies and they are getting two entirely different messages,” Kaczynski said, according to CNN’s transcripts.

To their credit, Burnett and Kaczynski did not sugarcoat the Harris campaign’s hypocrisy. Readers may view their exchange in the video below, posted Saturday to the social media platform X.

Kamala is running two different ads, with two different messages, on the same topic….Palestine and Israel! She is the most fake, two faced liar in politics! pic.twitter.com/frJxjJoT1M — The Silent Majority (@siIentmajority) November 2, 2024

Suffice it to say that Jewish voters in Pennsylvania have noticed Harris’s efforts to have it both ways.

Jennifer Murtazashvili, a political scientist at the University of Pittsburgh, was one of several Jewish Democrats who spoke to the New York Post about why they have lukewarm feelings toward the modern Democratic Party and why, in some cases, they would even consider voting for former President Donald Trump.

“The mainstream progressive left has a major problem on its hands,” Murtazshvili said, referring to anti-Semitism. The political scientist even added that roughly 60 percent of her liberal Jewish friends have considered supporting Trump because of that cultural rot.

Meanwhile, 45-year-old Aviva Lubowsky, a Harris supporter and a mother of two, acknowledged that many of her fellow Jewish Democrats have a problem with the party’s indifference to anti-Israel extremism.

“The rhetoric they are using is dangerous for the safety of my children,” Lubowsky said. “It’s causing people who otherwise would vote for [Harris], to vote for Trump.”

Nonetheless, as Election Day approaches, the vice president has continued to play both sides.

On Sunday, for instance, Harris visited Detroit, where she sounded the same note as in her Michigan-specific campaign ad.

“The level of death of innocent Palestinians is unconscionable,” the vice president said, per CBS. “We need to end the war, and we need to get the hostages out.”

Of course, Harris and President Joe Biden have had more than a year to do those things. To say they have failed would be a massive understatement.

Thus, Jewish and Arab American voters alike have turned to Trump.

For instance, last week the former president visited a cafe in the predominantly Arab American city of Dearborn, Michigan.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Albert Abbas, a brother of cafe owner Sam Abbas, gave Trump an enthusiastic endorsement.

“This current administration has failed miserably in all aspects of humanity,” Abbas said in a clip posted to X.

Later, he expressed optimism for the future.

“We look to Trump, to a Trump presidency, with hope, envisioning a time where peace flourishes,” he said.

BREAKING: Trump just made history by becoming the first candidate to visit the majority-Arab city of Dearborn, Michigan. The locals totally LOVED him. “As Arab Americans, we unite against the betrayal of those in power… We look to a Trump presidency with hope, envisioning a… pic.twitter.com/l17SaMQPCb — George (@BehizyTweets) November 1, 2024

Trump, of course, has a record of both defending Israel and forging peace.

Harris, on the other hand, can do little more than parrot talking points that she thinks voters want to hear.

How deliciously ironic, therefore, that both Jewish Democrats and Arab Americans have abandoned her in favor of Trump.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.