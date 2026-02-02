Major Search Underway After Mother of 'Today' Show Co-Host Savannah Guthrie Goes Missing

For a TV personality better known for reporting the news, the news is really hitting home.

The mother of Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of NBC’s “Today” show is the subject of a major search operation in Arizona, NBC News reported Monday.

And authorities haven’t ruled out the possibility of foul play.

Updates here: https://t.co/Ty3MhSnhmD Nancy Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, has been reported missing in Arizona. Anyone with information should contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at: 520-351-4900. pic.twitter.com/gFiTQQPnKa — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 2, 2026

According to NBC, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was last seen Saturday in her home outside Tucson.

She was reported missing by her family on Sunday.

“This one stood out because of what was described to us at the scene and what we found and located just in looking at the scene,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told reporters.

He did not describe the circumstances that caused “grave concern,” but noted that homicide detectives have been called in — an unusual development, according to NBC.

“There are some things there that are concerning and we don’t want to miss anything,” Nanos told KVOA-TV, NBC’s affiliate in Tucson.

“Search and Rescue, their mission is, we want to find you – we want to find you safe and sound and help you and get you there. That still continues.

“But, we have an obligation to — when you look at things in this world of ours, you look at that and you go is there something wrong here, is there something missing? We can’t just dismiss that. We need to stay on.”

If you have any information about the location of our dear friend Savannah Guthrie’s wonderful mother Nancy, please call police in Arizona. She is missing. pic.twitter.com/ZkQ4Msez5p — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) February 2, 2026

The search efforts involve drones, a helicopter and search-and-rescue dogs on loan from Customs and Bureau Protection, as well as volunteers, NBC reported. According to KVOA, there are about 100 people involved.

Nancy Guthrie is reportedly in good physical health with no cognitive issues, according to NBC. She does, however, need daily medication.

Savannah Guthrie, of course, is a high-profile veteran of network news reporting who has occasionally made news herself for both personal issues and political coverage, but a family member being involved in a missing persons case takes things to a whole new level.

A “Today” show segment on the search included a statement from Savannah Guthrie expressing gratitude for the efforts to find her mother.

“On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support,” the statement said, according to NBC.

“Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom. We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at: 520-351-4900.”

