Commentary
Major Situation Developing on US Border as Biden Prepares Executive Orders on Immigration

President Joe Biden meets with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday in Washington, D.C.Anna Moneymaker - Pool / Getty ImagesPresident Joe Biden meets with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker - Pool / Getty Images)

By Cameron Arcand
Published February 2, 2021 at 5:11pm
The number of migrants at the United States and Mexico border is growing as they hope for a major immigration policy shift under the Biden administration.

Arrests have drastically increased at certain sectors of the border, and an asylum camp in Matamoros is growing in numbers, Fox News reported.

“It’s been growing because people think that if you’re in the camp, you’ll be able to enter [the United States] first,” a Honduran asylum seeker told Reuters.

President Joe Biden will sign three executive orders Tuesday to make significant changes to former President Donald Trump’s tough on immigrant policies, according to The New York Times.

The first order would create a Department of Homeland Security task force to unite children with their parents, effectively putting an end to Trump’s family separation policy.

Supporters of the policy believe that many children come across the border with human traffickers and view the separation as a safeguard against it.

However, critics of the policy say that it sets a dangerous and inhumane precedent to do any kind of border separation.

The other two orders will get rid of any barriers put in place by the Trump administration to limit asylum and legal immigration, The Times reported.

Specifically, DHS is expected to conduct a review and potentially reform the Migrant Protection Protocols program, a Trump-era program that directs migrants to wait outside the United States during their immigration proceedings.

Are you concerned about the southern border?

“The Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) are a U.S. Government action whereby certain foreign individuals entering or seeking admission to the U.S. from Mexico — illegally or without proper documentation — may be returned to Mexico and wait outside of the U.S. for the duration of their immigration proceedings, where Mexico will provide them with all appropriate humanitarian protections for the duration of their stay,” the DHS website states.

On day one of Biden’s presidency, he proposed a sweeping immigration reform bill that would provide a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants.

“The legislation modernizes our immigration system, and prioritizes keeping families together, growing our economy, responsibly managing the border with smart investments, addressing the root causes of migration from Central America, and ensuring that the United States remains a refuge for those fleeing persecution,” the White House said in a statement.

“The bill will stimulate our economy while ensuring that every worker is protected. The bill creates an earned path to citizenship for our immigrant neighbors, colleagues, parishioners, community leaders, friends, and loved ones — including Dreamers and the essential workers who have risked their lives to serve and protect American communities.”

Immigration reform at the southern border continues to be a hot item on both Democrat and Republican agendas, with vastly different approaches.

Regardless, all Americans need to understand the dangerous path it takes to get to the United States, and many women and children are making the journey against their will. Having strict borders will ensure everyone’s safety not only during the pandemic, but for years to come.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a student in Orange County, California. He is the founder of YoungNotStupid.com, and a contributor for Lone Conservative.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
English







