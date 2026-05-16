Major Thermos Product Recalled After Causing Vision Loss in Three People

Thermos recently announced a recall of more than 8 million products after at least three consumers experienced permanent vision loss from stoppers forcefully ejecting.

The Illinois-based food container manufacturer is asking customers to cease using their Thermos Stainless King 3000 and 3020 Food Jars, as well as their Thermos Sportsman 3010 Food & Beverage Bottles, according to an April 30 notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

About 5.8 million of the former products and 2.3 million of the latter are affected.

The impacted model numbers are SK3000 and SK3020 for the food jars, which were manufactured before July 2023, and all of the bottles with model number SK3010.

The products do “not have a pressure relief in the center,” according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Thermos is recalling 8.2 million containers and jars after some stoppers forcefully ejected. https://t.co/UNaPKPbXJh — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 30, 2026

“Consumers should stop using the recalled Food Jars and Bottles immediately and contact Thermos to receive a free replacement pressure relief stopper or replacement Bottle, depending on the model,” the agency advised.

“For recalled 3000 and 3020 Food Jars, consumers will be asked to throw away the stopper and send a photo of the disposed stopper to Thermos,” it added. “For recalled 3010 Bottles, consumers will be asked to return their recalled Bottle to Thermos using a prepaid shipping label.”

Thermos has received at least 27 reports of injuries from the products.

Customers were “struck by a stopper that forcefully ejected from these containers upon opening, including complaints of impact and laceration injuries requiring medical attention.”

At least three consumers experienced permanent vision loss after the stoppers hit them in the eye.

More than 8 million Thermos brand containers are being recalled, after reports that the stopper can eject violently. Users have reported 27 injuries, including three people reporting permanent vision loss. pic.twitter.com/XOKq9goy6D — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) May 2, 2026

The products were sold between March 2008 and July 2024 for around $30 from Amazon, Walmart, Target, and other carriers.

The items were manufactured in China and Malaysia.

NBC News reported that the stoppers — which were meant to retain heat and prevent the food leaking — had a design flaw.

When perishable foods are kept in the Thermos products for extended periods of time, pressure can build behind the stopper, forcing the powerful ejection.

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