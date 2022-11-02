Parler Share
Major Trans Activist Walks Right Into Sting Operation - Arrested for Alleged Child Sexual Abuse Attempt

 By Jack Davis  November 2, 2022 at 9:02am
A sting conducted by a group that targets child predators has resulted in the arrest of a man who is a prominent transgender activist in the Bronx, according to multiple reports.

The Bronx Times reported the arrest of Lailani Muniz, who faces multiple charges including attempted sexual abuse, misconduct and endangerment of minor.

Muniz was arrested for allegedly soliciting a minor for sex in Bedford Park.

The arrest was in connection with a sting conducted by Fred Medina of NY Creeps Spotlight, according to Reduxx.

NY Creeps Spotlight says on its YouTube page that “This channel is for educational and awareness purposes only, for use in regards to online predators. I’m based in NYC that strives to protect the children in our communities from these online predators and creeps. By catching and exposing these predators were raising community awareness around this overlooked issues. We hope to have our officials toughen the laws.”

The organization posted screenshots of the charges against Muniz on its Instagram account.

The Bronx Times said the complaint against Muniz alleged that the 39-year-old chatted on the dating app Grindr in March with a supposed 14-year-old named Josh.

Have you ever heard of NY Creeps Spotlight?

Eventually, the two agreed to meet on Oct. 20.

One text posted on Instagram showed that Muniz was leery about the meeting — at first.

“I cant front i am nervous … i watch to much tv cause i know your young, it reminds me of the show to catch a predator where they set people up attracted to minors,” he wrote.

When Muniz showed up, NY Creeps Spotlight was there to video what took place and posted it on YouTube.

The video shows Medina asking Muniz why he was there and telling Muniz that Medina is actually the one Muniz was texting.

After Muniz sought to leave the location, Medina called for police, who responded.

WARNING: The following video contains language and situations that some viewers may find disturbing.



Muniz engaged in a long conversation with NYPD officers, who eventually took Muniz away in handcuffs.

According to the New York Transgender Bodybuilding Federation’s website, Muniz is the Chief Operations Officer for the organization. He is also a trauma informed care specialist at the Damian Family Care Center.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson had honored Muniz at an LGBT Pride flag raising ceremony earlier this year, Reduxx reported.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation