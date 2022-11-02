Major Trans Activist Walks Right Into Sting Operation - Arrested for Alleged Child Sexual Abuse Attempt

A sting conducted by a group that targets child predators has resulted in the arrest of a man who is a prominent transgender activist in the Bronx, according to multiple reports.

The Bronx Times reported the arrest of Lailani Muniz, who faces multiple charges including attempted sexual abuse, misconduct and endangerment of minor.

Muniz was arrested for allegedly soliciting a minor for sex in Bedford Park.

The arrest was in connection with a sting conducted by Fred Medina of NY Creeps Spotlight, according to Reduxx.

NY Creeps Spotlight says on its YouTube page that “This channel is for educational and awareness purposes only, for use in regards to online predators. I’m based in NYC that strives to protect the children in our communities from these online predators and creeps. By catching and exposing these predators were raising community awareness around this overlooked issues. We hope to have our officials toughen the laws.”

A prominent Bronx, NY-based Latinx #trans activist was arrested on charges over the attempted sexual abuse of a child. Lailani Muniz allegedly communicated with a decoy profile of a child on Grindr before asking for nude photos & making plans to meet up. https://t.co/SGTZkTkdXu — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 1, 2022

The organization posted screenshots of the charges against Muniz on its Instagram account.

The Bronx Times said the complaint against Muniz alleged that the 39-year-old chatted on the dating app Grindr in March with a supposed 14-year-old named Josh.

Eventually, the two agreed to meet on Oct. 20.

One text posted on Instagram showed that Muniz was leery about the meeting — at first.

“I cant front i am nervous … i watch to much tv cause i know your young, it reminds me of the show to catch a predator where they set people up attracted to minors,” he wrote.

When Muniz showed up, NY Creeps Spotlight was there to video what took place and posted it on YouTube.

The video shows Medina asking Muniz why he was there and telling Muniz that Medina is actually the one Muniz was texting.

After Muniz sought to leave the location, Medina called for police, who responded.

WARNING: The following video contains language and situations that some viewers may find disturbing.







Muniz engaged in a long conversation with NYPD officers, who eventually took Muniz away in handcuffs.

According to the New York Transgender Bodybuilding Federation’s website, Muniz is the Chief Operations Officer for the organization. He is also a trauma informed care specialist at the Damian Family Care Center.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson had honored Muniz at an LGBT Pride flag raising ceremony earlier this year, Reduxx reported.

