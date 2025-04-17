Major Twist to FSU Shooting: Perpetrator's Close Ties to Law Enforcement Uncovered

More details have emerged from the horrific fatal shooting that rocked Florida Thursday.

According to the latest reports, the official count sits at two people dead, with another five injured.

Earlier reports had suggested that there was more than one shooter, and that there were five deaths.

CNN noted that neither of the two people killed were students.

Officers ultimately shot and apprehended the suspect.

Tragic as everything already is, things took another twist as more details poured forth regarding the shooting.

Perhaps most eyebrow-raising among those tidbits is the fact that the suspected gunman has immediate ties to law enforcement.

As reported by WPLG-TV, the 20-year-old suspect was identified as Phoenix Ikner, the son of a veteran law enforcement official.

His mother has reportedly been a deputy at the Leon County Sheriff’s Office for 18 years.

Even more alarmingly, Ikner was a member of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office Youth Advisory Council.

Perhaps the most unnerving part of this recently revealed connection is that Ikner allegedly used a gun registered to his mother for the attack.

“Her son had access to one of her weapons and that was one of the weapons that was found at the scene,” Leon County Sheriff Walter A. McNeil said.

CNN reports that the gun “used to be” Ikner’s mother’s service weapon.

The outlet also reported that a shotgun was found at the student union, as well as another handgun in the suspect’s car.

The campus is reportedly secure now, but that belies the chaos that engulfed the Seminole community just a few hours prior.

Early Thursday afternoon, the school shared this X post alert:

An active shooter has been reported in the area of Student Union. Police are on scene or on the way. Continue to seek shelter and await further instructions. Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measur https://t.co/cBrbt0cLe6 — FSU Alert (@FSUAlert) April 17, 2025

The shelter-in-place order remained for a few hours, as the school also announced that all classes, functions, and sports events were cancelled.

Continue to shelter in place. Police have responded to an active shooter call at the Student Union. Stay alert for more information. Persons in need of immediate emergency assistance should call 9-1-1 or FSUPD at 850-644-1234. All classes and university events including… pic.twitter.com/htXm4555Fi — Florida State University (@FloridaState) April 17, 2025

The Tallahassee Police Department conference can be viewed here.

According to a TPD X post, at roughly 3:17 p.m. local time, the school announced that the “campus has been secured. Multiple law enforcement agencies remain on site for the ongoing investigation.”

