Dozens of patrol vehicles, including a forensics van, are stationed outside of Florida State University’s student union building, the scene of a shooting, Thursday in Tallahassee, Florida. (Kate Payne / AP)
Major Twist to FSU Shooting: Perpetrator's Close Ties to Law Enforcement Uncovered

 By Bryan Chai  April 17, 2025 at 3:29pm
More details have emerged from the horrific fatal shooting that rocked Florida Thursday.

According to the latest reports, the official count sits at two people dead, with another five injured.

Earlier reports had suggested that there was more than one shooter, and that there were five deaths.

CNN noted that neither of the two people killed were students.

Officers ultimately shot and apprehended the suspect.

Tragic as everything already is, things took another twist as more details poured forth regarding the shooting.

Perhaps most eyebrow-raising among those tidbits is the fact that the suspected gunman has immediate ties to law enforcement.

As reported by WPLG-TV, the 20-year-old suspect was identified as Phoenix Ikner, the son of a veteran law enforcement official.

His mother has reportedly been a deputy at the Leon County Sheriff’s Office for 18 years.

Even more alarmingly, Ikner was a member of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office Youth Advisory Council.

Perhaps the most unnerving part of this recently revealed connection is that Ikner allegedly used a gun registered to his mother for the attack.

“Her son had access to one of her weapons and that was one of the weapons that was found at the scene,” Leon County Sheriff Walter A. McNeil said.

CNN reports that the gun “used to be” Ikner’s mother’s service weapon.

The outlet also reported that a shotgun was found at the student union, as well as another handgun in the suspect’s car.

The campus is reportedly secure now, but that belies the chaos that engulfed the Seminole community just a few hours prior.

Early Thursday afternoon, the school shared this X post alert:

The shelter-in-place order remained for a few hours, as the school also announced that all classes, functions, and sports events were cancelled.

The Tallahassee Police Department conference can be viewed here.

According to a TPD X post, at roughly 3:17 p.m. local time, the school announced that the “campus has been secured. Multiple law enforcement agencies remain on site for the ongoing investigation.”

