Major Union Just Put a Huge Hurdle in Front of Embattled Trump Pick: Report

The Federal Aviation Administration faces yet another setback in its ongoing staffing crisis, as the air traffic controllers’ union has reportedly undermined a critical hiring initiative.

This development adds pressure to an already embattled Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who’s being pressured to address some of the flight issues plaguing the country of late.

Duffy, appointed by President Donald Trump, has been tasked with overhauling the FAA amid widespread delays, cancellations, and safety concerns. A key component of his plan is addressing the agency’s severe shortage of air traffic controllers.

According to a New York Post exclusive, the FAA is currently short approximately 3,000 air traffic controllers. This deficit has led to significant disruptions, particularly at busy hubs like Newark Liberty International Airport.

Duffy announced a hiring blitz earlier this year, which included streamlining the hiring process and offering financial incentives for new trainees.

One critical element of Duffy’s plan involved granting waivers to experienced controllers. These waivers would allow them to transfer to understaffed facilities without losing seniority or benefits.

However, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) has placed a major obstacle in front of this effort. Sources told the Post that NATCA is threatening members who use these waivers.

“But the [NATCA] has undercut the planned staffing blitz by threatening to punish any members who use waivers, according to sources familiar with the effort,” the Post reported.

The union’s stance could deter controllers from relocating to high-need areas.

Duffy, while facing challenges, has been working to address the FAA’s myriad longstanding issues. He inherited an agency plagued by decades of underfunding, outdated technology, and bureaucratic inefficiencies.

As for who to blame?

“Someone should have seen this coming in the last administration,” Duffy recently said, according to The Atlantic.

In addition to the hiring push, Duffy has pledged billions to modernize FAA systems, including replacing copper telecommunications wires with a fiber-optic network. These upgrades aim to reduce the nearly 1,000 weekly outages currently plaguing the system.

That being said, the union’s resistance adds a significant hurdle to Duffy’s plans. Without the flexibility to reassign controllers, high-traffic airports may continue to suffer from understaffing.

The timing couldn’t be worse. With summer travel season approaching, delays and cancellations could reach unprecedented levels, impacting millions of Americans.

It will be fascinating to see if this alleged union interference draws any sort of bipartisan response.

The issues plaguing the FAA — and therefore American air travel — have caught the attention of Republicans, Democrats, and independents alike.

