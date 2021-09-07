Path 27
News

Major University Blocking Unvaccinated Students from Attending Remote Classes: Report

 By Dillon Burroughs  September 7, 2021 at 8:44am
Path 27

A Rutgers University student has been barred from taking online classes from the college because he is unvaccinated, even though his courses are completely remote.

“After submitting the survey, I got no pop-up indication that I still needed the vaccine — like I had seen in the past — and since I was online and the survey said I was all set, I assumed the emails in my inbox pertaining to (the vaccine) must apply to in-person students,” 22-year-old Logan Hollar told NJ.com.

“This turned out not to be the case,” he said.

Hollar was scheduled to attend classes starting Sept. 1. He has now been locked out of his university account and has been told that if he applies for an exemption from the vaccine mandate and his exemption is approved, it could take two to four weeks before he’d be reinstated, according to the report.

Hollar said he will likely be forced to transfer to a different school to continue his education.

Trending:
Afghan National Stabs Woman Working Outside Because He Didn't Think It Was an Appropriate Job for Women

“I believe in science, I believe in vaccines, but I am highly confident that COVID-19 and variants do not travel through computer monitors by taking online classes,” Keith Williams, Hollar’s stepfather, told NJ.com.

“He chose to remove himself from an on-campus experience so he would not need to be vaccinated,” Williams added.

University spokeswoman Dory Devlin said Rutgers has “provided comprehensive information and direction to students to meet vaccine requirements through several communications channels,” according to the New York Post.

She added there was a distinction between a “fully online degree-granting program” and “classes that are fully remote” but are considered on-campus students.

Should colleges take action against students who are unvaccinated?

Cases involving the required vaccination of university students have already reached significant levels. In August, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett declined to grant an emergency injunction to eight college students who sued to block Indiana University’s vaccine mandate.

The mandate required the school’s 90,000 students and 40,000 employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Barrett has jurisdiction over the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, where the lawsuit originated.

In their Aug. 6 filing, the eight students said Indiana University’s vaccination policy violates their “constitutional rights to bodily integrity and autonomy.”

In their filing urging Barrett to block Indiana University’s vaccine mandate, the students said their refusal to get vaccinated was based on legitimate concerns, “including underlying medical conditions, having natural antibodies, and the risks associated with the vaccine.”

Related:
Newly Released Official Documents Prove US Grants Funded Coronavirus Research at Wuhan Lab

The students argued that they’re adults who are entitled to make their own medical treatment decisions and they have a constitutional right to bodily autonomy.

“IU, however, is treating its students as children who cannot be trusted to make mature decisions and has substituted itself for both the student and her attending physician, mandating a choice which is the student’s to make,” they said in their court filing.

The plaintiffs also said it made no scientific sense to force college students to submit to a vaccine when “the risk of serious morbidity and mortality from COVID for those under 30 is close to zero.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Path 27
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




loading
Leftists Launch Legal Attack Immediately After Texas Gov Signs Elections Law
Ted Cruz Unleashes on Biden, Says Afghanistan Debacle Causing 'Forced Child Marriages and Sexual Abuse'
Major University Blocking Unvaccinated Students from Attending Remote Classes: Report
Newly Released Official Documents Prove US Grants Funded Coronavirus Research at Wuhan Lab
Biden Under Fire for Vacationing as Americans Remain in Afghanistan, Impeachment Calls Grow
See more...

Conversation