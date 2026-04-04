Major University Set to Charge Students Nearly Six Figures per Year

George Washington University estimates that students returning to campus will pay close to $100,000 in total costs this upcoming school year alone.All undergraduate students attending George Washington University (GW) for the 2026–27 academic year will pay $72,000 in tuition, a 3 percent increase from the previous year, the Washington, D.C.-based school announced in a Friday press release.

The total estimated price tag balloons to $98,165 for returning resident students and $95,155 for new students living on campus when all costs are accounted for, the school’s student newspaper The GW Hatchet first reported.

These figures represent a total increase just shy of $3,000 for both new and returning students, according to the Hatchet.

Second, third and fourth-year continuing students will pay $21,520 for housing and food, a combined $4,225 on books, transportation and miscellaneous expenses as well as $420 in mandatory fees for the 2026–27 school year, NBC 4 Washington reported in a Monday broadcast.

GW indicated in its press release that the actual cost varies from student to student.

The university did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

“Why would you ever pay this,” a CNN senior politics reporter wrote on X, in response to NBC 4 Washington’s report.

“I think that’s an extremely high amount. Like, definitely a big, big change,” a female student told NBC 4 Washington.

A male student told the outlet that while he thinks the private university is a “great place” students “expect great resources and a great school by paying that tuition.”

“And hey, if it’s going to go up, the quality better go up as well,” the student added.

GW is tied for 59th place in U.S. News & World Report’s ranking of best U.S. universities. The 1st ranked Princeton University estimates its total cost of attendance for the 2026–27 academic year is $94,624 — a few thousand dollars less than GW’s.

GW mandates that all first-year and second-year students live on campus unless they receive a university-approved residency exemption.

The university will also require third-year students to live on campus beginning with the class of 2030. About 40 percent of GW undergraduate students live off campus, according to U.S. News & World Report.

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