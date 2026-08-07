Major Update on Mitch McConnell's Health as Aging Senator's Care Conditions Change Dramatically

Sen. Mitch McConnell has been discharged from an inpatient rehabilitation center and will continue recovering from home.

The 84-year-old Kentucky Republican and former Senate majority leader is shifting his full-time care environment after a reported fall led to his hospitalization almost two months ago, his office announced Thursday.

McConnell was first admitted to the hospital on June 14 following the accident.

Weeks later, amid speculation about he health, a photo was shared of him alert with his wife, Elaine Chao.

Mitch McConnell shares a photo from the hospital. pic.twitter.com/gYfrsw5FzI — Cash Loren (@Cashloren) July 12, 2026

In a statement released by his office Thursday, McConnell offered no timeline for a potential return to work.

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“Earlier today, I was discharged from the rehabilitation center to continue my recovery at home,” he said.

McConnell added, “Elaine and I are grateful for the many well wishes and support from friends, colleagues, and Kentuckians, and for the attentive care I’ve received from excellent doctors, nurses, therapists, and hospital staff.”

He added that he would continue “intensive” physical therapy while remaining in the loop regarding his duties as a senator.

“On the advice of my doctors, I’ll maintain an intensive regimen of physical therapy from home during the state work period, and I’ll continue to engage with my staff and colleagues on important Senate business,” he said.

The Associated Press reported McConnell is determined to finish his current and final term, which ends in January.

He was first elected to the Senate in 1984.

McConnell served as either majority leader or the Senate’s ranking Senate Republican from 2015 to last January.

When his office released his photo last month, McConnell declared he was appreciative of inquiries about his health.

“As always, I appreciate all of your continued well wishes, and I’m looking forward to getting back to the Senate and to Kentucky soon,” he said in a statement his office released.

The release also included a statement from his physician.

A comment attributed to the Office of the Attending Physician stated:

“Senator McConnell continues his recovery from a fall at home in June. OAP physicians visit with the Senator every day, discussing all aspects of his rehabilitation care. Since his discharge from hospital care, he has maintained a strenuous course of physical therapy and rehabilitation, including multiple sessions a day designed to rebuild strength and reduce the risk of future falls. His bout with childhood polio continues to be a significant factor in his mobility. He is not yet medically cleared to leave the rehab facility and return to the office.”

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