Major Update on Texas Church Shooting: Safety Team Member Arrested

 By Jared Harris  October 8, 2024 at 3:08pm
A shocking turn in the case of a Burnet County, Texas, church, where shots rang out on Sunday, has seen a member of the congregation’s safety team arrested.

The incident began after 45-year-old Jacob Wayne Tarver, a member of the Church at the Epicenter’s safety team, fired three shots at what he claims were two armed men outside of the church, according to KVUE.

According to Tarver, the dark-skinned men were wearing white clothes and arrived at the scene in a white minivan. He claimed he fired warning shots, scaring the men away.

Law enforcement was called and arrived to the scene, where it “became clear” to officers that shots had been fired.

Tarver’s claim of driving off the armed men resulted in a flood of support for the church and concern throughout the community.

“Our hearts are touched, our families are encouraged, and our resolve is stronger than ever to be the fullness of what God planted us in this area to be,” church leader Kyle Byrd wrote on Facebook, “a Kingdom Center that covers the Heart of Texas, its churches, their leaders, their families and all of our friends who we love dearly & believe in deeply.”

But the case soon took a radical turn.

According to KVUE, Tarver was arrested shortly after an investigation into the shooting.

He is being charged with misdemeanor false report to induce an emergency response, felony tampering or fabricating physical evidence, and felony deadly conduct.

Tarver, held at the Burnet County Jail, has not been granted bail by a judge.

Officials say Tarver “made up the story” and admitted that he lied to police after firing at a home and pond near the church.

Authorities say the congregation was never in danger, as no hostile actions had been taken against it or the church and evidence did not show any armed men, besides Tarver, at the immediate scene.

At the time of the shooting, law enforcement was actively looking for the suspects Tarver identified.

“The [security] team member actually shot at the subjects,” Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd said shortly after the shooting, “and they both got in the vehicle.

“We don’t have any evidence of anybody being injured, and we haven’t been able to locate the vehicle.”

An affidavit seen by KVUE alleged Tarver’s story fell apart after a thorough walk-through investigation and polygraph test.

Tarver reportedly told police that he was “embarrassed” over the situation.

The Church at the Epicenter’s pastor and other members of the congregation are not suspected to have any part in the alleged fake threat at this time.

Jared Harris
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
