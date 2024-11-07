Major Upset: GOP's David McCormick Defeats Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, Making Trump's Win Even Bigger

The Trump tsunami has washed away a long-time Senate Democratic powerhouse from Pennsylvania.

Republican David McCormick defeated three-term Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, according to the Associated Press, which called the race Thursday evening.

The AP noted that prior to Tuesday’s loss, Casey had won six statewide elections since 1996. Casey was first elected to the Senate in 2006.

According to The New York Times, McCormick received 3,340,649 votes against 3,308,961 for Casey. Libertarian John Thomas received 87,706 votes.

BREAKING: PA Senate race has officially been called for Republican Dave McCormick who beat incumbent Democrat Bob Casey. Another Senate seat flipped from D to R! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oxuJ9vqrUK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 7, 2024

As noted by NPR, the victory gives the Republicans 53 seats in the Senate, with two contests not yet decided.

A representative from Casey’s campaign said it has not yet conceded, according to Politico.

“As the Pennsylvania Secretary of State said this afternoon, there are tens of thousands of ballots across the Commonwealth still to count, which includes provisional ballots, military and overseas ballots, and mail ballots,” campaign representative Maddy McDaniel said.

“This race is within half a point and cannot be called while the votes of thousands of Pennsylvanians are still being counted. We will make sure every Pennsylvanian’s voice is heard,” McDaniel said.

McCormick, who was endorsed by President-elect Donald Trump, won a GOP primary but worked overtime to avoid splintering the party.

Hell no I’m not running for the Casey seat. This is the PEOPLE’S seat, and Bob Casey has failed to earn it. pic.twitter.com/uGdvsxviPL — Dave McCormick (@DaveMcCormickPA) November 4, 2024

“You’re going to agree with about 80 percent of what I say … but we disagree 90 percent of the time with the crazy progressive left that’s destroying our country,” he said during one campaign swing.

McCormick sowed the seeds of his 2024 campaign in 2022 by being a graceful loser when he was defeated by Mehmet Oz in a GOP primary, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“He stepped aside. He congratulated Oz. By doing so, he earned some support and appreciation among Republicans. He set the tone for another attempt in 2024.” said Christopher Borick, a political scientist at Muhlenberg College in Allentown.

Then he built unity by talking to voters.

“He spent a lot of 2023 meeting grassroots folks, doing dinners, meeting with party chairs and various coalition groups,” said Vince Galko, a Republican strategist.

“By the time the fall of 2023 came around, they got to know him more on a personal level. He had a lot of that support built up organically rather than buying it via media or mail. It was a smart strategy to get that behind him and avoid a bruising primary.”

