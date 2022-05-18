Share
News

Major US Bank Warns of 'Cruel Summer' Fueled by Gas Prices Hitting an Unthinkable Level

 By Jack Davis  May 18, 2022 at 9:33am
Share

Americans are facing what a major bank calls a “cruel summer” with gasoline prices that could hit $6 a gallon, according to a new report.

JPMorgan said that with fuel inventories at their lowest level since 2019, the summer driving season will burn a hole in Americans’ wallets.

“With expectations of strong driving demand … US retail price could surge another 37 percent by August,” JPMorgan wrote in its report, titled “Cruel Summer,” according to CNN.

“There is a real risk the price could reach $6+ a gallon by August,” Natasha Kaneva, head of global oil and commodities research at JPMorgan, told the outlet.

Trending:
Expecting Legal Trouble? Biden Hires Top-Rated White-Collar Crime Lawyer Ahead of Possible 2022 Red Wave

Currently, $6 a gallon is the California average for a gallon of gas, according to AAA, which noted on Wednesday that yet another record high for a gallon of unleaded regular was set with the national average now hitting $4.567 a gallon.

As noted by the New York Post, the price of gas now tops $4 a gallon in every state, a dubious milestone never before achieved.

“Even the annual seasonal demand dip for gasoline during the lull between spring break and Memorial Day, which would normally help lower prices, is having no effect this year,” AAA spokesman Andrew Gross said.

Will the average price of gas hit $6 a gallon this summer?

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said the $6 mark seems a stretch.

“I personally think we’d see a recession before we’d see a national average of $6,” he said, according to CNN.

But De Haan said that with supply this low and demand this high, “I don’t think much is impossible in this market.”

Related:
As Gas Prices Continue Spiking, Biden Admin Does the Unthinkable to Drilling in Alaska, Gulf of Mexico

One issue with supply is that refining capacity in the U.S. and Canada is down from pre-pandemic days because of the closures of some plants and the conversion of others to renewable fuel.

JPMorgan reported that East Coast gasoline inventories have not been this low since 2011 and that supply remains short as oil companies export gasoline that might otherwise go to the East Coast.

“If exports persist at this elevated pace and refinery runs — already near the top range for reasonable utilization rates — fall within our expectations, gasoline inventories could continue to draw to levels below 2008 lows and retail gasoline prices could climb to $6/gallon or even higher,” the bank’s analysts wrote.

JPMorgan said that unless refineries “immediately” reduce what they export and produce more gasoline, “US consumers should not expect much in the way of relief in prices at the pump until the end of the year.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Growing Number of US Economists Sound Recession Alarm Bells: 'Very, Very High Risk'
Chris Wallace's Post-Fox Career Hits Another Bump as CNN Significantly Cuts His Screen Time: Report
Biden Administration Preparing for Outbreak of Violence to Follow Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade Ruling: Report
Major US Bank Warns of 'Cruel Summer' Fueled by Gas Prices Hitting an Unthinkable Level
Buffalo 911 Dispatcher Who 'Said Something Crazy' and Hung Up on Caller Hiding from Shooter Placed on Leave
See more...

Conversation