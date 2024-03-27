Major US Oil Refinery Will Reportedly Shut Down for 50 Days: 'A Noticeable Loss'

A major Midwest oil refinery will be shutting down temporarily, according to a new report, even as gas prices are already rising.

“A source tells me a full turnaround (shutdown) at ExconMobil’s Joliet, IL refinery will begin imminently and is planned to last ~50 days,” Gas Buddy’s Patrick De Haan posted on X.

“This refinery can churn out nearly 9 million gallons of gasoline daily, so it’ll be a noticeable loss for the Great Lakes,” he wrote.

⚠️🚨 A source tells me a full turnaround (shutdown) at ExconMobil’s Joliet, IL refinery will begin imminently and is planned to last ~50 days. This refinery can churn out nearly 9 million gallons of gasoline daily, so it’ll be a noticeable loss for the Great Lakes. — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) March 27, 2024

The Joliet refinery is ranked as the 24th largest in the nation by the Energy Information Administration. It also is the fifth-largest in the Midwest region, according to a review of the rankings.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline is $3.535 per gallon. That’s up from $3.271 a month ago.

AAA figures show fluctuations by state, with California’s state average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline at $5.012 per gallon.

Houston energy analyst Andy Lipow said prices will keep rising, according to KRIV.

Are gas prices too high? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (558 Votes) No: 1% (6 Votes)

“Gasoline prices are going continue to increase, through the summer, to about $3.75 as the national average,” Lipow said.

In Minnesota, gas prices have already been rising, according to KARE.

MINNESOTA: Average gas prices have gone up 35 cents/gallon in just the past month. The nationwide average for a gallon of regular gas is up ~48% since Biden took office. pic.twitter.com/7zQw9uTWjC — Illinois girl Desi (@d_ewinger) March 27, 2024

De Haan, who is head of petroleum analysis, said domestic and international factors are at work, noting that a BP refinery in Indiana, the largest in the Midwest, recently shut down unexpectedly, helping prices spike for several weeks. AAA said that has since reopened.

“We’ve now seen the national average price of gasoline rising for four straight weeks, which isn’t uncommon for this time of year. What is uncommon is the number of attacks on Russian oil refiners, attacks which could have ripple effects worldwide if they continue,” De Haas told KARE.

“Russia could see more capacity impacted by the attacks, forcing it to buy such products on the global market, pushing prices up everywhere,” he said.

De Haan said gas prices could keep inching upwards.

“We will drill baby, drill!” Donald Trump blasts Biden-era fuel prices, lays out plan to bring back cheap gas. pic.twitter.com/tJ1nxaSOFd — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) March 27, 2024



AAA representative Devin Gladden said aging infrastructure would also send prices rising, noting that the BP refinery that was offline for weeks was impacted by a fire.

“One fire that could last for weeks that could really put supply in a tight crunch just like we saw in the Midwest this winter,” he said, according to Bloomberg.

“If we see more incidents like that because of aging refinery infrastructure, that could certainly put a crimp on supply, particularly during the summer when we typically see higher demand levels,” he said.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.