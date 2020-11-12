Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Major Vote Count 'Error' Discovered, Flips Seat from Dem to GOP

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published November 11, 2020 at 5:59pm
P Share Print

There seem to be a lot of computer tabulation glitches — and other counting errors — going around this election cycle, and they always work against Republicans.

According to The Connecticut Mirror, Republican state Rep. Craig Fishbein has been declared the winner over his Democratic challenger Jim Jinks after an error was discovered.

“The Wallingford town clerk, Barbara Thompson, said Tuesday her office discovered that no votes had been recorded in the state election reporting system from the Yalesville Elementary School, one of nine polling places in the 90th District of Cheshire and Wallingford,” the paper reported.

“I can’t answer if it was a clerical error or a computer error in the elections management system,” Thompson said. “All I know is we caught it yesterday and amended it.”

The state’s election reporting system now shows Fishbein leading Jinks, 7,058 to 7,037 votes.

TRENDING: Report: Trump Has Elaborate Plan To 'Wreck' Fox News

Because the race is so close, there will be recount.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced on Wednesday there will be hand recount of the presidential election results in the Peach State.

At least two counties in Georgia used Dominion Voting Systems software, which experienced glitches on Election Day.

Do you think hand recounts are needed in swing states?

Further, election officials in Antrim County, Michigan, blamed Dominion Voting Systems software on a glitch that falsely determined that former Vice President Joe Biden had defeated President Donald Trump in the county by more than 3,000 votes.

After the error was discovered, the updated numbers showed that Trump won by nearly 2,500 votes.

Meanwhile, Republican Oakland County Commissioner Adam Kochenderfer learned he had won, not lost, his re-election bid after a counting error was discovered.

Top election cyber experts told The Western Journal in April that voting software systems can be hacked and reprogrammed to skew vote tallies.

Harri Hursti – one of the world’s foremost election security experts and star of the HBO documentary “Kill Chain: the Cyber War on America’s Elections,”– explained that all these devices are programmed how to organize and communicate the data to a central database.

“The memory cards actually have a programming side,” he said. “Programming can have a lot of logic. So the program can dynamically look [at] what is happening and decide on the spot what is needed to be done in this precinct on this machine” as part of changing the overall result.

RELATED: History Stands Against the Idea of Incumbent President Losing but His Party Gaining House Seats

According to these experts, the best way to verify that the vote is accurate is to conduct random risk-limiting audits of election results, regardless of how large the margin of victory.

It seems time for such audits to be conducted in any state that used electronic voting systems.

So far all the “glitches” have worked against Republicans, which at least gives the appearance that foul play may in fact be involved.

Who knows? Donald Trump may yet be shown to have been re-elected when the ballots are counted by humans.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







History Stands Against the Idea of Incumbent President Losing but His Party Gaining House Seats
Trump Says He Can Win Arizona as He Quickly Closes Gap with Biden
Dems Suggest Dirty Strategy for Rigging GA Senate Runoff Elections
Major Vote Count 'Error' Discovered, Flips Seat from Dem to GOP
Michele Bachmann Prays for God To 'Smash' the Deceit That Joe Biden Was Elected President
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×