The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.

Most Americans are familiar with that clause from the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution, but former President Joe Biden did not respect and honor it.

President Donald Trump’s administration aims to restore faith in the protections it guarantees, and a press release Monday from Gun Owners of America provided welcome news about the end of a reviled Biden-era anti-gun policy.

The Department of Justice and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced the repeal of the Biden administration’s zero tolerance policy.

The rule had been in place to empower the ATF to revoke the licenses of firearms dealers over issues as simple as paperwork errors when making transactions.

Gun Owners of America Senior Vice President Erich Pratt commented on the repeal, thanking Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI and Acting ATF Director Kash Patel, and Trump.

“For years, the Zero Tolerance Policy has been a tool of political retribution—targeting gun stores and Americans who were simply trying to exercise their rights,” he remarked.

“We applaud President Trump, Attorney General Bondi, and Director Kash Patel for listening to gun owners and taking action to repeal this abusive policy,” Pratt added. “This is what pro-gun leadership looks like.”

Gun Owners of America Director of Federal Affairs Aidan Johnston commented on the significance of the move, saying that “this repeal and regulatory review of ATF’s ‘Zero Tolerance’ Policy sends a clear message that the era of Biden gun control is over.”

“GOA is grateful for the administration’s commitment to restoring Second Amendment rights and standing with law-abiding gun owners nationwide,” he continued.

Reuters reported comments by National Shooting Sports Foundation Senior Vice President Lawrence G. Keane, who spoke on the troubles the zero tolerance policy had caused firearm dealers.

“This reckless policy throttled small businesses and drove many to shut down by threatening crippling administrative costs to fight against penalties for minor errors and infractions that were previously reconciled in good faith between ATF officials and law-abiding firearm retailers,” Keane said in a statement.

A constitutional right is not a privilege up for debate.

This Biden policy was only one of many that administration pursued in our former president’s quest to put America last.

Biden let murderers, rapists, and human traffickers flood across the border. Pro-crime Democrat-run cities and states allowed, and still do allow, criminals to terrorize law-abiding people with impunity.

The armed citizen is the last line of defense in protecting himself, his home, and his family against those threats.

To roll back Americans’ right to self-defense as an addition to those disastrous policies leaves good people at the mercy of grave evil.

More policies like this one should be nixed. Only then can Americans feel safe when government inevitably oversteps.

