FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi at a press conference on illicit narcotics at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on April 9, 2025. (Marco Bello - AFP / Getty Images)

Major Win for 2A Community as DOJ, ATF Repeal Much-Hated Policy

 By Samuel Short  April 10, 2025 at 2:19pm
The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.

Most Americans are familiar with that clause from the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution, but former President Joe Biden did not respect and honor it.

President Donald Trump’s administration aims to restore faith in the protections it guarantees, and a press release Monday from Gun Owners of America provided welcome news about the end of a reviled Biden-era anti-gun policy.

The Department of Justice and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced the repeal of the Biden administration’s zero tolerance policy.

The rule had been in place to empower the ATF to revoke the licenses of firearms dealers over issues as simple as paperwork errors when making transactions.

Gun Owners of America Senior Vice President Erich Pratt commented on the repeal, thanking Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI and Acting ATF Director Kash Patel, and Trump.

“For years, the Zero Tolerance Policy has been a tool of political retribution—targeting gun stores and Americans who were simply trying to exercise their rights,” he remarked.

“We applaud President Trump, Attorney General Bondi, and Director Kash Patel for listening to gun owners and taking action to repeal this abusive policy,” Pratt added. “This is what pro-gun leadership looks like.”

Gun Owners of America Director of Federal Affairs Aidan Johnston commented on the significance of the move, saying that “this repeal and regulatory review of ATF’s ‘Zero Tolerance’ Policy sends a clear message that the era of Biden gun control is over.”

Should more firearms regulations be rolled back?

“GOA is grateful for the administration’s commitment to restoring Second Amendment rights and standing with law-abiding gun owners nationwide,” he continued.

Reuters reported comments by National Shooting Sports Foundation Senior Vice President Lawrence G. Keane, who spoke on the troubles the zero tolerance policy had caused firearm dealers.

“This reckless policy throttled small businesses and drove many to shut down by threatening crippling administrative costs to fight against penalties for minor errors and infractions that were previously reconciled in good faith between ATF officials and law-abiding firearm retailers,” Keane said in a statement.

A constitutional right is not a privilege up for debate.

This Biden policy was only one of many that administration pursued in our former president’s quest to put America last.

Betrayed Again: SCOTUS Upholds Biden-Era Anti-2A Ruling, And Roberts and Coney Barrett Weren't Only Defectors

Biden let murderers, rapists, and human traffickers flood across the border. Pro-crime Democrat-run cities and states allowed, and still do allow, criminals to terrorize law-abiding people with impunity.

The armed citizen is the last line of defense in protecting himself, his home, and his family against those threats.

To roll back Americans’ right to self-defense as an addition to those disastrous policies leaves good people at the mercy of grave evil.

More policies like this one should be nixed. Only then can Americans feel safe when government inevitably oversteps.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




