SECTIONS
News
Print

Majority Of Americans Agree With Trump's 'Chinese Virus' Terminology: Poll

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reportersChip Somodevilla / Getty ImagesU.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters following a meeting of the coronavirus task force in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Apr. 7, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

By Peter Hasson
Published April 9, 2020 at 12:50pm
Print

A majority of American adults agree with using the term “Chinese virus” to describe the coronavirus, despite media members pillorying President Donald Trump for using that term.

Three consecutive national surveys by The Harris Poll found that more than 50 percent of Americans said they somewhat or strongly agree with Trump using the term “Chinese virus.”

The poll results make for a stark contrast with the establishment media’s reaction to the term “Chinese virus.”

MSNBC anchor John Heilemann said on air last month that Trump’s use of the term “Chinese virus” is “nakedly racist and obviously racist and blatantly racist.”

CNN opinion writer Jill Filipovic similarly claimed that using the term “Chinese virus” was “xenophobic racism” and compared it to scapegoating European Jews for the Black Death.

TRENDING: Left-Wing UK Mayor Says PM Boris Johnson 'Completely Deserves' COVID, Gets Stripped of Party ID

Other journalists, from Vox writers to the New York Times editorial board, have denounced the president’s use of the term.

But the American public seems to disagree.

The three Harris polls, all of which are from late March or early April, showed 52, 54 and 52 percent of Americans agreeing with Trump.

The most recent Harris poll, which surveyed 1,993 adults between April 3-5, also found that an overwhelming majority of Americans hold the Chinese government responsible for the virus’s spread.

Do you think China should be held responsible for this pandemic?

That’s in line with scientific research on the subject.

One study found that up to 95 percent of COVID-19’s spread could have been prevented if the Chinese government had acted three weeks sooner than it did.

A majority of Americans, 58 percent, agree that China should “be required to pay other countries for the spread of the virus,” the most recent Harris poll found.

RELATED: Trump Hits Record Polling High Even as Frustration with Virus Grows

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Peter Hasson
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Majority Of Americans Agree With Trump's 'Chinese Virus' Terminology: Poll
American Health Care Workers Sick with Coronavirus Sue Chinese Government
Nurses Pray Over Patients on Hospital Roof During Break: ‘Go to the Helipad and Pray’
Trump Prepares Nuclear Option: Statewide Quarantines of NY and NJ
WH Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Throws Cold Water on Doomsday Scenarios
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×