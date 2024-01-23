Majority of Americans Don't Believe Biden Is Running the White House - He's Just a 'Puppet'

A new poll finds that a strong majority of Americans and even a majority of Democrats believe that President Joe Biden is either a “puppet” for or is being heavily influenced by former President Barack Obama.

The poll favors those who have been critical of Obama’s decision to remain in or near Washington after he served two terms in the White House.

Most recent presidents have returned to their respective homes after serving in the Oval Office

Former President Ronald Reagan returned to California after his two terms while former Presidents George H.W. Bush and his son George W. Bush each returned to Texas.

Former President Donald Trump also went to his Mar-a-Lago home and resort in January 2021 when his term was up.

However, the country’s two most recent Democratic former presidents each remained relatively close to Washington.

Bill Clinton never returned to Arkansas when his time was up while Obama bought a home in Washington and another one in Martha’s Vineyard — both places he had no connection to prior to his career in politics.

According to a Rasmussen Reports survey conducted this past week, a majority of Americans believe Obama is heavily influencing the direction of the country.

Is Obama Biden's puppet master? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (429 Votes) No: 1% (4 Votes)

Respondents were asked by the pollster if they felt Biden was merely a “puppet” for Obama or if the former president was pulling the strings in some capacity.

Sixty-three percent of likely voters agreed that Biden is not independently running his own show when asked if Obama was “influencing the policies of the Biden administration.”

A stunning 56 percent of Democrats polled answered the same way.

“A majority of voters think former President Barack Obama is influencing President Joe Biden’s administration, and agree with a GOP congressman’s claim that Biden is really a ‘puppet’ for progressives,” Rasmussen noted.

The poll appeared to back up Republican Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, who was attacked in 2017 by MSNBC during the second month of Trump’s term after he criticized Obama for staying in Washington.

“President Obama himself said he was going to stay in Washington until his daughter graduated,” Kelly stated. “I think we ought to pitch in to let him go someplace else, because he is only there for one purpose and one purpose only, and that is to run a shadow government that is going to totally upset the new agenda.”

MSNBC’s Steve Benen at the time called the comment “silly” and labeled Kelly a conspiracy theorist.

According to the Rasmussen survey and using Benin’s logic, a majority of Democrats might also be considered conspiracy theorists.

The poll also found Obama is more popular than Biden.

Fifty-two percent of those polled said they viewed Obama favorably compared to 45 percent who said they viewed Biden favorably.

Rasmussen polled 935 likely voters from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17.

The survey reported a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.