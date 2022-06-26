Share
News

Majority of Americans Now Believe Same-Sex Marriage Is Doomed

 By Andrew Jose  June 26, 2022 at 12:47pm
Share

Most Americans believe the Supreme Court would repeal federal protections for homosexual marriage after it ended nationwide protections for abortion on Friday, a poll released Sunday showed.

The poll by CBS News and YouGov asked respondents about the likelihood of the court ending or limiting same-sex marriage between Friday and Saturday. Results of the survey were released Sunday.

Fifty-seven percent of those surveyed responded that they thought the Court would end or limit protections for same-sex marriage.

Of the 57 percent, 28 percent believed this was very likely, and 29 percent thought this was somewhat likely.

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled 6-3, upholding Mississippi’s ban on abortion 15 weeks post-conception in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Trending:
Pelosi Melts Down Over SCOTUS Decision, Accuses Republicans of Coordinated Nationwide Plot

The same ruling ended Roe v. Wade, reversing five decades of judicial precedent. The decision slashed federal protection for abortion.

“It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the majority opinion, joined by Justices Amanda Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorusch and Clarence Thomas.

“We therefore hold that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. Roe and Casey must be overruled, and the authority to regulate abortion must be returned to the people and their elected representatives,” Alito wrote.

Thomas’ concurring opinion caused some to wonder if the Court would reconsider protections for homosexual marriage in the future.

Should the Supreme Court end federal protections for same-sex marriage?

In his concurring opinion, Thomas wrote that the Court must reconsider its past “substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence and Obergefell,” adding that those precedents were “demonstrably erroneous.”

The Court has “a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in those precedents,” Thomas wrote.

“After overruling these demonstrably erroneous decisions, the question would remain whether other constitutional provisions guarantee the myriad rights that our substantive due process cases have generated,” the concurring opinion stated

In 2015, the Court ruled in Obergefell v. Hodges that state bans on same-sex marriage were unconstitutional and that states should consider homosexual marriages equal to traditional ones.

Pro-LGBT laws following the 2015 ruling were subsequently weaponized to target and persecute Christian businesses, religious and educational institutions for adhering to biblical perspectives on homosexuality.

Related:
'Suspected Radicalized Islamist' Charged with Terrorism After Deadly Shooting Rampage Across European Capital

Similar to Islam and Judaism, Christianity sees homosexuality as an abomination, although one forgivable through true repentance and acceptance of Jesus Christ.

Notable cases of such harassment include the lawsuits brought against Colorado baker Jack Phillips, who Colorado authorities harassed several times for refusing to bake pro-LGBT cakes.

Forty-three percent of the respondents in the Sunday poll said that it was not likely for the Court to overturn Obergefell v. Hodges.

Nineteen percent said such an outcome was somewhat unlikely, while 24 percent said it was very unlikely.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Andrew Jose
Contributor, News
Andrew Jose is a freelance reporter covering security, U.S. politics, and foreign policy, among other beats. He has bylines in several outlets, notably the Daily Caller, Jewish News Syndicate, and the Times of Israel.
Andrew Jose is a freelance reporter covering security, U.S. politics, and foreign policy, among other beats. He has bylines in several outlets, notably the Daily Caller, Jewish News Syndicate, and the Times of Israel. Speak to Andrew securely via ajoseofficial@protonmail.com. Follow Andrew on Twitter: @realAndrewJose
Education
Georgetown University, School of Foreign Service
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish, Tamil, Hindi, French
Topics of Expertise
Security, Economics, Open Source Intelligence, International Politics




Majority of Americans Now Believe Same-Sex Marriage Is Doomed
Police Issue Warning About Duo Accused of Robbing 7 Walmarts in 4 Different States on Lengthy Crime Spree
Large Chicken Producer Abruptly Announces Closure of Tennessee Plant, Catching Locals Off Guard
Dozens Arrested in Massive NYC Pro-Abortion Protests That Left Fox News HQ and Women's Republican Club Vandalized
'Suspected Radicalized Islamist' Charged with Terrorism After Deadly Shooting Rampage Across European Capital
See more...

Conversation