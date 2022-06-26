Most Americans believe the Supreme Court would repeal federal protections for homosexual marriage after it ended nationwide protections for abortion on Friday, a poll released Sunday showed.

The poll by CBS News and YouGov asked respondents about the likelihood of the court ending or limiting same-sex marriage between Friday and Saturday. Results of the survey were released Sunday.

Fifty-seven percent of those surveyed responded that they thought the Court would end or limit protections for same-sex marriage.

Of the 57 percent, 28 percent believed this was very likely, and 29 percent thought this was somewhat likely.

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled 6-3, upholding Mississippi’s ban on abortion 15 weeks post-conception in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The same ruling ended Roe v. Wade, reversing five decades of judicial precedent. The decision slashed federal protection for abortion.

“It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the majority opinion, joined by Justices Amanda Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorusch and Clarence Thomas.

“We therefore hold that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. Roe and Casey must be overruled, and the authority to regulate abortion must be returned to the people and their elected representatives,” Alito wrote.

Thomas’ concurring opinion caused some to wonder if the Court would reconsider protections for homosexual marriage in the future.

In his concurring opinion, Thomas wrote that the Court must reconsider its past “substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence and Obergefell,” adding that those precedents were “demonstrably erroneous.”

The Court has “a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in those precedents,” Thomas wrote.

“After overruling these demonstrably erroneous decisions, the question would remain whether other constitutional provisions guarantee the myriad rights that our substantive due process cases have generated,” the concurring opinion stated

In 2015, the Court ruled in Obergefell v. Hodges that state bans on same-sex marriage were unconstitutional and that states should consider homosexual marriages equal to traditional ones.

Pro-LGBT laws following the 2015 ruling were subsequently weaponized to target and persecute Christian businesses, religious and educational institutions for adhering to biblical perspectives on homosexuality.

Similar to Islam and Judaism, Christianity sees homosexuality as an abomination, although one forgivable through true repentance and acceptance of Jesus Christ.

Notable cases of such harassment include the lawsuits brought against Colorado baker Jack Phillips, who Colorado authorities harassed several times for refusing to bake pro-LGBT cakes.

Forty-three percent of the respondents in the Sunday poll said that it was not likely for the Court to overturn Obergefell v. Hodges.

Nineteen percent said such an outcome was somewhat unlikely, while 24 percent said it was very unlikely.

