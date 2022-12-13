Parler Share
President Joe Biden speaks before signing the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.
President Joe Biden speaks before signing the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

Majority of Democrats Give Joe Biden Early Christmas Gift That He Will Hate

 By Warner Todd Huston  December 13, 2022 at 4:23pm
A majority of Democrats polled just gave President Joe Biden a Christmas gift that he will not be all that pleased to accept as respondents revealed that they do not want him to run for re-election in 2024.

A majority of those who claimed to be Democrats in the recent CNBC All-America Economic Survey said “no thanks” to a return performance by old “Uncle Joe” for 2024, CNBC reported on Monday.

In fact, more don’t want Biden to run again than don’t want former President Donald Trump to run again. Overall, CNBC found that 61 percent said “no” to another Trump campaign, but an even higher 70 percent said they wish Biden would hang it up.

Even as many Americans feel Biden isn’t really even the one in charge at the White House, the numbers are also bad for Biden when you drill down to just the Democrat respondents.

CNBC went on to note that fully 57 percent of those who said they were Democrats say they don’t want Biden to run for re-election. That result is what is called “underwater.” And it isn’t the first time.

Even worse, the vaunted independent vote is also anti-Biden with 66 percent of the independents polled saying they are not a fan of the current president and don’t want him to run again.

Still, if both Trump and Biden are once again their respective party’s nominees, it appears that both have healthy opposition inside their own tents. More Democrats oppose Biden than Republicans who oppose Trump, but Trump also finds 37 percent of respondents who identified as Republican saying they don’t want him to run again, along with 61 percent of independents.

Biden’s age and mental acuity seems to be a major sticking point among many in the CNBC poll.

Forty-seven percent said that age was a major factor in why they think he should retire after one term. But there is a split among Democratic voters on the 80-year-old president’s age. Sixty-one percent of Democrats who don’t want Biden to run again cite his age. And 66 percent of respondents who are seniors said the same. But only 43 percent of the 18-49 age group cited his age as their reason they don’t want him back.

Should Trump run for president again?

The CNBC poll of 801 Americans nationwide was also conducted Nov. 26-30, long after the red wave fizzled during this year’s general election. The poll has a margin of error of +/-3.5 percent.

As Breitbart News noted, many Americans doubt Biden is “all there” these days and a growing number have been seen demanding that Biden take a cognitive test.

“Polling reveals 58 percent of Americans believe he should receive at least a cognitive test. Less than 25 percent of voters strongly believe Biden is mentally fit, healthy, and stable,” Breitbart reported.

Age is far from Biden’s only problem. Indeed, he is underwater in nearly every important metric, especially the economy.

“Just 20 percent of the public think the Biden administration’s efforts to ease inflation are helping, a five-point decline from October; 28 percent believe they are hurting, a two-point decline, and 49 percent say they’re not making much difference, a 7-point jump,” CNBC reported.

His overall approval ratings have also dipped below Trump’s, the president that Democrats and the media claimed was the most unpopular president in U.S. history.

Biden is also finding problems appealing to particular blocs of voters, too.

In May, a poll found that Biden is in deep trouble with Hispanic voters. At the time a Quinnipiac poll revealed that a dismal 26 percent of registered Hispanic voters approve of the Democrat’s job performance.

In February, columnist Star Parker noted that Biden’s support among blacks, though stronger than his other voting blocs, is also softening, a bad sign for any Democrat.

In July, even CNN was noting that the lives of blacks have not seen much improvement during the Biden era.

It has been claimed that Biden was the “most popular” candidate ever elected to the White House. Whether you believe that proclamation or not, it is a fact that he has thoroughly destroyed the U.S.A. in two short years and went from “the most popular” to the president with the lowest job approval ratings in polling history, even lower than Trump, the man the left claims was the worst president ever.

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Conversation