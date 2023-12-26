Majority of Non-Citizen Households - Illegals, Green Card Holders - On Taxpayer-Funded Welfare: Study

If you’re a taxpaying American citizen, the stream of illegal aliens entering the country are living at your expense.

A new study indicates more than half of households headed by a non-citizen are receiving welfare benefits.

The Center for Immigration Studies analyzed the 2022 Census Bureau’s Survey of Income and Program Participation to find the data.

“Analysis of this data shows both immigrants and the U.S.-born make extensive use of means-tested anti-poverty programs, with immigrant households significantly more likely to receive benefits,” the study, authored by Steven A. Camarota and Karen Zeigler, concluded.

A 54 percent majority of immigrant households used at least one welfare program in 2022, according to the study. This figure includes those naturalized as U.S. citizens.

Even more migrant households use welfare benefits when those headed by a naturalized citizen are excluded.

A hefty 59 percent of households headed by either a green card holder or an illegal alien are on welfare, according to the study.

Migrants are eligible for some federal welfare benefits and access others through U.S.-born children — colloquially referred to as “anchor babies.”

The migrant tendency towards welfare use was observed throughout the socioeconomic spectrum.

“Somewhat surprisingly, we also find that immigrant higher-income, better-educated, and childless households are all more likely to use welfare than their U.S.-born counterparts.” — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) December 21, 2023

The proportion of migrants on welfare considerably outpaces that of native-born U.S. citizens.

59% of Illegal-Headed Households, 52% of Legal Everyone says #ADOS are getting welfare. The 39% of U.S. Born-Headed Households includes anchor babies. I’d like to know the percentage of Americans whose families have been here… pic.twitter.com/mZdREk9rGV — Lucy Bibb 🇺🇸 (@LucyBibb) December 21, 2023

Progressives and big business interests have long sought to make an economic argument for migration — arguing that migrants are more productive than Americans and offer a form of cheap labor for the ultra-wealthy.

The United States has broken annual records of illegal immigration under the administration of President Joe Biden, opening the floodgates for heightened levels of legal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the Financial Times.

Large groups of asylum seekers have been “paroled” out of immigration detention with little more than a distant court date with an immigration judge.

NEW: Mass illegal crossings beginning in Brownsville, TX again in the RGV. This photo from a source on the ground 2 hours ago. The RGV had been fairly slow recently, but seems to be picking up again. CBP source tells me RGV sector had just under 1,500 illegal crossings yesterday. pic.twitter.com/cJUm0lGeo6 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 19, 2023

A 2013 study by Harvard academic George Borjas corroborated the harmful effects of mass immigration on the wages and economic standing of American citizens.

