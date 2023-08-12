'I Make Love to Men Daily': Redacted Portions of Famous Obama Letter Uncovered - Report

In one of the more bizarre stories to emerge about the former president of the United States, new reports are now claiming that Barack Obama has quite the vividly lewd imagination.

According to the New York Post, redacted portions of Obama’s “‘now-notorious’ 1982 letter” have been unsealed, and they reveal that the former president described his mind as “androgynous” and told how he would “make love to men daily, but in the imagination.”

The letter, which is over 40-years old at this point, was penned to an ex-girlfriend of Obama’s and became a raging hot topic after Obama biographer David Garrow gave a wild interview that included tidbits like Obama “repeatedly” fantasizing about homosexuality and dating another woman while dating Michelle Obama (whom he has been married to since 1992).

That interview obviously sparked a wave of interest in this mysterious letter — and now the public has a better view of it.

“In regard to homosexuality, I must say that I believe this is an attempt to remove oneself from the present, a refusal perhaps to perpetuate the endless farce of earthly life. You see, I make love to men daily, but in the imagination,” a 21-year-old Obama wrote to ex-girlfriend Alex McNear in November 1982, the Post reported. The two dated during Obama’s time at Occidental College in Los Angeles.

Additionally Obama claimed, “My mind is androgynous to a great extent, and I hope to make it more so until I can think in terms of people, not women as opposed to men.”

Curiously, Obama also noted that he chose “to accept” being “made a man.”

“But, in returning to the body, I see that I have been made a man, and physically in life, I choose to accept that contingency,” Obama said.

Interestingly, this particular letter to McNear is apparently tame compared to other letters he sent other former girlfriends.

Garrow, in a separate interview, mentioned that Obama also penned letters to ex-girlfriend Sheila Miyoshi Jager.

Those letters, per Garrow, showed an “extremely serious and extremely intense” relationship between Jager and Obama.

“I think if the letters to Sheila ever become public, I think that will be a signal event,” Garrow said.

(According to what Jager told Garrow, Obama proposed twice to her and was rejected both times.)

Despite this sordid history of salacious musings from the former president, Garrow actually insists this is totally normal.

“I’m a historian, not a psychologist, but I think it’s ‘public record’ news that a (vast?) majority of human beings have sexual fantasies!” Garrow told the Post via email.

For Obama, these revelations about homosexuality being on his androgynous mind come amid far graver controversies.

Both Michelle and Barack Obama have been entwined in the tragic death of personal chef Tafari Campbell, whose body was found in a coastal pond near Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard estate.

While there are no indications of foul play or any other sort of chicanery, the circumstances surrounding Campbell’s death — and the lack of transparency around it — and these letters have thrust the Obamas into the spotlight anew.

