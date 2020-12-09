Democratic Michigan state Rep. Cynthia Johnson delivered a warning to supporters of President Donald Trump on Tuesday night.

In a brief video the state lawmaker posted to Facebook Live, she tried hard to summon up her inner fighter but fell short.

Instead, Johnson’s message sounded more like an amateur auditioning for a role in a low-budget horror flick.

“So this is just a warning to you Trumpers. Be careful. Walk lightly. We ain’t playing with you. Enough of the shenanigans. Enough is enough,” she told viewers.

“And for those of you who are soldiers, you know how to do it. Do it right. Be in order. Make them pay.”

TRENDING: House Republicans Demand Special Counsel Investigation Into Election Fraud

Finally, the drama queen snapped out of her power trip and told viewers, “I love y’all.”

Michigan Democratic State Rep. Cynthia Johnson threatened @realDonaldTrump supporters in a Facebook live video Tuesday, saying it is a warning message to those who support the president. Read more here: https://t.co/QnUstXelby pic.twitter.com/cWIxH1hXL1 — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) December 9, 2020

As always, there is a backstory to Johnson’s unfortunate video. As vice chairwoman of the Michigan House Oversight Committee, she participated in last week’s hearing on the alleged irregularities that occurred on Election Day.

Will Democrats ever be held accountable for their actions? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 27% (522 Votes) 73% (1395 Votes)

As you can clearly see in this video, Johnson is an attention seeker. During the hearing, she was repeatedly reprimanded by the chair for her inappropriate, fractious and “out of order” behavior.

She is seen trying to intimidate witnesses, questioning their “lies” and asking them to testify under oath. One witness tells her she would be happy to do so and reminds her that she, like all of the other affiants present, has already issued a sworn affidavit about her experiences.

Following her obnoxious performance at the hearing, Johnson claimed to have received racist voicemails which, of course, triggered a new round of attention from the media. She shared just “a sample” of the threats on her Facebook page.

A headline in The Washington Post read, “A Black Michigan lawmaker criticized Giuliani’s voter fraud claims. Now she’s getting racist, lynching threats.” The article presented one of the voicemails Johnson claims to have received. It said, “You should be swinging from a f—ing rope, you Democrat.”

These alleged death threats even earned her a spot on Erin Burnett’s CNN show. Johnson’s theatrics were on full display as she shared the racist messages with Burnett.

RELATED: Feud Escalates Between Country Legend and Rude Reporter, Ends in $10K Anti-Biden Bet

So it was this chain of events that led to Detroit lawmaker’s decision to post her “warning” to Trump supporters on Facebook Live.

Several hours ago, there was more news out of Michigan. After seeing the video, Republican leaders in the state’s House have stripped Johnson of her committee assignments.

The Detroit News reported that “on Wednesday afternoon, House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, and Rep. Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell, who becomes the speaker next year, issued a statement calling Johnson’s comments ‘unbecoming of an elected official. … Rep. Johnson has been removed from her committee assignments, and we are looking into further disciplinary action as the proper authorities conduct their own investigations.'”

According to the outlet, “in addition to being vice chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee, she was a member of the Agriculture Committee and Families, Children, and Seniors Committee.”

Both the Michigan state House and Senate are controlled by Republicans.

I most emphatically agree that Johnson’s comments are “unbecoming of an elected official.” Actually, they are unbecoming of any American citizen.

The Republicans should investigate the congresswoman’s claims. To my ears, they sound a bit too contrived and convenient to be real. If she were a Republican, Democrats would already be looking into them.

Well, Rep. Johnson, so much for unity and moving forward as a country, huh?

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.