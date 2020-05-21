President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is venturing into daytime women’s talk show territory with the unveiling of a weekly web program to counter ABC’s “The View.”

That show, created by Barbara Walters, has run on the network since 1997 and has been notably hostile toward conservatives, more so in recent years.

But for people turned off by the leftward slant of the talk show, the Trump campaign is now offering an alternative.

“The Right View” will air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

The show features Lara Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Katrina Pierson and Mercedes Schlapp from the Trump campaign discussing issues important to conservatives in a traditional talk show format similar to that of “The View.”

Lara Trump teased the first episode on Wednesday on Twitter.

“If you’ve ever felt like the talk shows out there don’t represent your thoughts and views, come on over, the water’s warm. We’ll take the haters too,” she also tweeted.

If you’ve ever felt like the talk shows out there don’t represent your thoughts and views, come on over, the water’s warm. We’ll take the haters too 🤍🇺🇸 https://t.co/jUtwhnPi6r — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) May 21, 2020

“For too long, women on ABC’s ‘The View’ have believed they represent all women’s views,” Schlapp told Just the News. “They project the fake news’ narrative to viewers across the country and are obsessed with their blatant hatred of President Trump.

“Our new series — ‘The Right View’ — will make talk shows great again by breaking through the mainstream media’s deception and providing the facts about President Trump’s clear record of accomplishment.”

“The Right View” streamed its first episode Wednesday night on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, and was also shared by the president and a number of Trump campaign pages and surrogates.

Wednesday’s episode of “The Right View” also fired a shot across the bow of the ABC talk show by opening with images of “The View” co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar with an overlay that said, “Make Talk Shows Great Again!”

The stream shared by Trump on Facebook alone had over 1 million views as of Thursday morning.

For comparison, “The View” on ABC averaged 2.615 million total daily viewers in March, according to Nielsen ratings.

The new web show comes as the Trump campaign continues to expand its already-dominant online presence ahead of the November election.

Do you think President Trump will be re-elected?

The campaign has launched a number of web shows in recent months, and campaign surrogates and supporters churn out ads, memes and other content that go viral daily.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, meanwhile, continues to struggle to give his campaign a solid online footing.

Virtual events held by the presumptive Democrat nominee are often marred with technical difficulties, including audio issues, video issues and bloopers during live broadcasts as the 2020 campaign has moved mostly online during the coronavirus pandemic.

