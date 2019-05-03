While Making Arrest, Officer Allegedly Attacked by 18-Year-Old

An 18-year-old Florida high school student was arrested after she allegedly kicked and kneed a police officer trying to stop a cafeteria fight on Thursday.

Video footage caught on a cell phone and posted by @onlyindade on Instagram showed the altercation where the cop already had a girl pinned to the ground.

The fight started at Homestead Senior High School around 11 a.m., the Miami Herald reported.

Shocking video shows the moment a student kicked a Homestead High School resource officer in the face as he was restraining another student.

“The officer who was attacked by the 18-year-old student utilized an incredible amount of restraint and composure,” Miami-Dade Schools Police Chief Edwin Lopez said, according to the Herald.

“The student’s actions were deplorable and she has been arrested.”

Shardae Yvonne Pittman, 18, was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and interfering at an educational institution, Fox News reported.

She was held in Miami Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $5,500 bond Thursday and released Friday before 5 a.m., according to WSVN.

The officer suffered abrasions and a split lip, the Herald reported.

The 17-year-old student on the floor was also arrested, but was released Thursday night, according to WSVN.

Sharnelle Lee, the 17-year-old’s mom, said her daughter got jumped and was trying to defend herself prior to the video.

“Why did she get jumped?” Lee asked.

“Why, when the police officer has my daughter on the ground, allow the other young lady to spit in her face?”

Miami Dade County Public Schools gave the following statement to WSVN:

“Any behavior that endangers the well-being of students and staff at Miami-Dade County Public Schools will not be tolerated, will be handled swiftly, and result in severe consequences. When that behavior involves battery on a police officer, as it did today, offenders will be arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Students will also be disciplined according to the Code of Student Conduct, up to, and including, expulsion.”

MDCPS did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

