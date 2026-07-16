Making a Stink: Chuck Schumer Appears to Pass Gas While Raging Against Trump on Senate Floor

If you know anything about movies, you know the line: “Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings.”

I’d like to propose a new, more cynical — if no less true — corollary for Congress: “Every time a fart rips on mic, a politician takes a hike.”

As of Wednesday, former California representative and wannabe gubernatorial candidate Eric Swalwell is no longer the most famous Democrat to pass gas on cable television.

The bad news, at least for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, is that come 2028, it’s entirely plausible neither man will have employ in the field of elective politics.

Schumer, the embattled head of the upper caucus Democrats, managed to go viral for all the wrong reasons during a debate over a $1.15 trillion Department of War policy bill earlier this week.

The material was actually serious: As Politico noted, the bill failed on a 50-46 procedural vote, in what the publication described as “a blow to Republicans who had sought to deliver on Trump’s record-shattering defense budget ambitions — using a bill that is one of the few measures that reliably becomes law each year.”

Schumer, who’s made news for making all the wrong stands at all the wrong times for his party, now intends to die on the hill of holding the Pentagon’s budget hostage to what goes on in Iran, with little roadmap to get both parties into comportment over the National Defense Authorization Act.

“The NDAA cannot become a permission slip for that recklessness that we see occurring in Iran,” Schumer said.

“Donald Trump does not get to drag the American people deeper into a war he cannot explain and does not know how to end, and then demand Congress look the other way.”

Let’s forget for a second that Schumer is old enough to remember when the Republicans knew better than to consider the NDAA “a permission slip” for the Obama administration’s reckless adventurism in a far more morally murky cause — intervention in the Libyan Civil War.

Just months after the Benghazi attack, the fiscal year 2013 NDAA passed the Senate 98-0. (Now-former Sens. Carl Levin of Michigan and John McCain of Arizona missed the vote, according to the Arms Control Center.)

“Donald Trump is dragging America deeper into a war in Iran with no authorization, no plan, and no exit strategy. Democrats will not go along,” Schumer said in a statement.

“Trump is expecting Congress to look the other way and ignore his illegal war, just days after he tore up his own ceasefire deal and dramatically escalated the fighting. We won’t look away.”

So, let’s forget that, because it takes too long to unwind the idiot logic that undergirds it, at least for our purposes. Instead, let’s remember that Schumer managed to go viral for passing something that wasn’t the NDAA:

CLEANUP ON AISLE SCHUMER: Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer appears to have farted while giving a speech on the Senate floor pic.twitter.com/vp8wlpyqu4 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 14, 2026

Look, I understand that there are certain bodily functions that will impose themselves on us no matter where we are or what we’re dealing with, but for those of us who look for auguries or portents as to where your career is headed, the on-camera breaking of wind doesn’t seem to be a fortunate one.

Consider the case of Swalwell. During a 2019 interview with Chris Matthews of what was then MSNBC, Swalwell became a meme:

Eric Swalwell appears to drop a massive fart during live on television Turn the sound on, this is real pic.twitter.com/DyElNSwYog — Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) November 19, 2019

For those of you who don’t remember, this was when the then-39-year-old Swalwell was riding high. He had run a brief challenge for the 2020 Democratic nomination which didn’t get past the debate stage, but he at least made a name for himself as a hero of the gun control and anti-Trump hashtag-resistance crowds.

He was one of the Democrats’ most omnipresent faces during the first set of impeachment hearings against Trump, as well — which was the capacity in which he was appearing on Matthews’ show.

And then that. It was downhill from there. In 2020, it was revealed that he had contact with a Chinese spy named Fang Fang who used sexual wiles to infiltrate California politics. He refused to say that he hadn’t slept with her, which was tantamount to admission of guilt. In 2023, he was stripped of his position on the House Intelligence Committee because of the indiscretion.

This year, he attempted a run for governor of California, something that made him look — however briefly — like he was belatedly moving on up in the world of politics as he was prior to l’affaire Fang Fang. Then numerous women accused him of sexual misconduct, including rape. He not only dropped out of the gubernatorial race, but out of Congress as well.

Hear it directly from me. These allegations are flat false. And I will fight them. pic.twitter.com/bQSlCquD1U — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 11, 2026

Now, I doubt that after decades of assiduous careerism on Capitol Hill there’s some secret tryst with a Chinese spy or a series of sexual assault allegations waiting to surface about Chuck Schumer, don’t get me wrong. He is, however, proof that the on-air gas attack might indeed herald the beginning of the end of public life.

Schumer has tried to lead the resistance to the second Trump administration from the Senate, largely unsuccessfully. His party was unhappy that he didn’t shut down the government, then unhappy that they shut down the government for a record period of time and got almost nothing from it. Petulantly stamping his feet on the NDAA looks great now, but wait until he either caves or gets what he wants, yet gets it in the worst possible way.

In the meantime, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who happens to be more in line with the Democrats’ leftward cant in recent years, has been urged to primary Schumer in 2028, and leads in the polls. This, of course, is assuming she doesn’t run for the presidency, which she could do. If she does opt for a run at the White House instead, the fact that she’s up by double digits over Schumer in some polls is proof that Chuck is vulnerable to almost any progressive challenger who wants his seat.

And this isn’t even counting the fact that, after 45 years in Congress, there’s a good chance that if he gets stripped of his leadership — a decided possibility — he doesn’t even bother sticking around. Oh well. Unlike Schumer, I doubt either Republicans or the far left will make a stink if he does.

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