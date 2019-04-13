Making Values Great Again: The Only Way America Can Survive

Ever since 2016, there has been a lot of talk about “making America great again.”

If you’re a conservative you probably believe that America is great and used to be even greater. You want to restore America’s greatness. But just how do we do that? How do we make America great again?

A lot of people are focused on securing our borders and cracking down on illegal immigration. Border security is extremely important and must be a top priority if we’re to make America great again. However, building a wall and securing our borders, while important, is not enough.

What about lowering taxes and cutting burdensome regulations? Perhaps we should focus more on appointing conservative judges to the courts? Yes, all of these are quite important and all are necessary to make America great again. But it’s still not enough. It still doesn’t go to the root of the problem.

In order to truly make America great again, we must once again return to traditional family values. We must once again embrace America’s Judeo-Christian heritage. President Ronald Reagan once said, “If we ever forget we are one nation under God, we’ll be a nation gone under.”

TRENDING: Ex-Clinton Official Reportedly Leads Efforts in Trying To Remove Kavanaugh from Teaching Gig

Sadly, over the last few decades we have slowly but surely kicked God out of the public square. The left seeks to eradicate any vestiges of the Judeo-Christian heritage that our nation relied on for over 200 years.

As God has been kicked out what has been brought in? Atheism, secularism, and moral relativism — some might even say moral depravity — have slowly replaced the church and synagogue.

Just last month New York State legislators clapped and celebrated uproariously as New York passed what truly amounts to an infanticide law that allows babies to be killed up until the moment of birth.

Young children are being told they can “transition” to a new gender if they feel like it.

The very definition of marriage itself has been radically redefined.

The left has also invented approximately 3,357 new “genders” one can choose from should he/she/they/it decide to. People don’t even know what bathroom to pee in anymore and worst of all, young children and teenagers are being indoctrinated and brainwashed with this insanity at schools all across the country.

If we are to truly make America great again we have to fight this.

We have to find a way to somehow put the proverbial brakes on this insanity and to restore traditional family values and our Judeo-Christian heritage. It won’t be easy when the schools, the media and Hollywood are constantly promoting secularism and moral relativism. But we have to try. We can’t give up this fight.

This is a fight for our culture, for our heritage, for the very soul of who we are as a nation. We are one nation under God. We are a nation that says, “In God We Trust” as our national motto. We are a nation in which almost every president since George Washington has been sworn in on the Bible.

RELATED: State Rep’s Prayer Shows Need for True Tolerance

If this nation is to survive we must do more than simply secure our borders. We must secure America’s soul. We must once again boldly, loudly, and emphatically declare that in America we put God first and will always be proud of our Judeo-Christian heritage. Only then will we be able to save America. Only then will we Make America Great Again.

Timothy Rosen is an attorney in private practice and a professor at Queens College in New York where he teaches courses on law and ethics. You can follow him on Twitter @RosenIsRight.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.