'Making It Worse': Dems Fuming at Major Biden Problem They Created Themselves

Democrats are reportedly upset with former President Joe Biden for commenting on Republican investigations into his past administration, claiming he’s hurting the party by speaking up.

Biden gave an interview to The New York Times for a piece that was published last Sunday, in which he had to confirm that he was the one issuing orders for pardons and clemency that were ultimately filled out using an autopen.

These denials of wrongdoing — in addition to other White House team members pleading the Fifth Amendment under questioning — aroused suspicion.

“If he’s able to go out and be a spokesperson on the issues that matter to him, if he wants to go talk about Medicaid, if he wants to go and offensively talk about that or other pressing issues, I think that makes sense,” one Democratic strategist said, according to The Hill. “But I don’t think you have that conversation on Donald Trump’s terms. I don’t see the logic on what the Biden inner circle is thinking here.”

The strategist added that “you’d have to question a lot of his PR decisions over the last two years,” adding that Biden and his aides did not do a good job of highlighting any of his accomplishments.

Maybe that’s because there was very little to highlight. Biden mostly went on vacation, ate ice cream, and had public incidents that often included losing his train of thought mid-sentence.

One Democratic consultant was asked by The Hill about Biden’s recent interviews and said: “He is adding nothing. Not a thing. And at this point, he’s making it worse.”

Biden also appeared on “The View” back in May, and it was not a good look. His incoherent mumbling, along with his promise to write a memoir, reminded voters why he was pushed aside in the first place.

“Democrats need to be on the offensive, and we cannot be running a rear guard operation to defend the Biden administration,” Democratic strategist Garry South told The Hill regarding Biden’s interviews. “It’s not a helpful factor for him to reemerge publicly at this point, particularly in terms of… defending his administration.”

He added that “there is still a lot of disappointment, if not downright anger, that he decided to run again and left the party in the position of having to switch horses midstream in last year’s election, leading to the second term for Donald Trump.”

South also commented on how Biden’s “diminished state” makes it impossible for him to “come off as a powerful voice against Trump.”

Yet it was the Democratic Party that helped create this monster when they decided that they needed Biden back in 2020.

Only a few short years later, the media and his fellow lawmakers propped him up as long as they could until finally kicking him to the curb.

Ironically, Democrats still think they have momentum heading into the 2026 midterms, despite Biden dragging them down.

“Trump’s approvals are going down pretty precipitously,” Obama speechwriter David Litt told The Hill. “I don’t think that Biden talking to the Times about autopen is going to change that.”

He added, “It’s almost off to the side of this broader conversation that people will vote on in the midterms… It’s just kind of a niche subject, and… here are just so many bigger fish to fry in all directions.”

Whether Litt is right or wrong, the GOP would be wise to stress unity and continue producing results before this narrative is twisted by the media into fact.

If recent division on certain major issues continues, Democrats could walk away with at least one chamber of Congress next November and set their sights on impeaching Trump.

