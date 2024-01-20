Share
Male Golfer Wins Women's Tournament, Opens Way for His Participation in LGPA Tour

 By Jack Davis  January 20, 2024 at 12:15pm
A man has moved one step closer to making his way to the Ladies Professional Golf Association Tour.

On Wednesday, Hailey Davidson won the NXXT Women’s Classic near Orlando, Florida, according to GB News.

The victory put the Scotland-born 30-year-old at the top of the NXXT leaderboard.

That’s important, because the top five golfers on the NXXT leaderboard when the season ends will be able to compete in the Epson Tour, which is a qualifying tour one step below the LPGA.

Davidson has made no secret of his ambition to reach the LPGA.

The Daily Mail noted that Davidson competed as a man until 2015 and underwent gender reassignment surgery in 2021.

Davidson’s win was denounced on X by Piers Morgan as “another shameful farce.” Others agreed.

Davidson has dismissed criticism of his participation in female sports as ‘transphobia,” according to the Daily Mail.

In 2021, Davidson told Golf Week his life was hard because he was judged unfairly regardless of how he plays.

“I guess that’s what frustrates me the most. If I play bad, then people will feel justified — ‘Oh well, she played bad and wasn’t good enough.’ — If I do anything good, it won’t be because of the fact that I put my whole life into this … it would be because I’m trans,”  he said.

“I’ve seen that it’s not about protecting women’s sports or me having an advantage, it’s just that you don’t like trans people,” he has said, according to the New York Post.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
