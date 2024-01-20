A man has moved one step closer to making his way to the Ladies Professional Golf Association Tour.

On Wednesday, Hailey Davidson won the NXXT Women’s Classic near Orlando, Florida, according to GB News.

The victory put the Scotland-born 30-year-old at the top of the NXXT leaderboard.

That’s important, because the top five golfers on the NXXT leaderboard when the season ends will be able to compete in the Epson Tour, which is a qualifying tour one step below the LPGA.

Davidson has made no secret of his ambition to reach the LPGA.

The Daily Mail noted that Davidson competed as a man until 2015 and underwent gender reassignment surgery in 2021.

Davidson’s win was denounced on X by Piers Morgan as “another shameful farce.” Others agreed.

NEW: Transgender golfer wins the NXXT Women’s Classic in Florida, increasing his chances to move onto the LPGA Qualifier. RIP women’s sports. Hailey Davidson played golf on a men’s team in college but now competes with women. If Davidson ends the season as a top five player,… pic.twitter.com/WHl0nKwnvg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 20, 2024

Will a transgender soon win the LPGA tour? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 68% (23 Votes) No: 32% (11 Votes)

A man who calls himself Hailey Davidson wins women’s event, increasing chances of destroying women’s sport. — Sall Grover (@salltweets) January 20, 2024

Women’s rights and their sports competitions are being dismantled by deluded feminist women that think they are being truly altruistic. Hailey Davidson is a man. These two smiling standing next to him are complicit in taking this sport from women 🧐 These men are scamming you. https://t.co/yHKnZ9WyCV — Ty’s Tough Talk🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@toughtalkty) January 20, 2024

So another man ‘wins’ a woman’s tournament. What a disgrace! Trans golfer Hailey Davidson wins women’s tournament. This woke liberal crap is mutating human civilization. https://t.co/UOc9Et7X2g — Fernando Amandi Sr.🌐 (@FernandoAmandi) January 20, 2024

Davidson has dismissed criticism of his participation in female sports as ‘transphobia,” according to the Daily Mail.

In 2021, Davidson told Golf Week his life was hard because he was judged unfairly regardless of how he plays.

“I guess that’s what frustrates me the most. If I play bad, then people will feel justified — ‘Oh well, she played bad and wasn’t good enough.’ — If I do anything good, it won’t be because of the fact that I put my whole life into this … it would be because I’m trans,” he said.

“I’ve seen that it’s not about protecting women’s sports or me having an advantage, it’s just that you don’t like trans people,” he has said, according to the New York Post.

