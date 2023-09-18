Male Masquerading as Girl Wins Homecoming Queen at Missouri High School, Parents 'Appalled'

A teen boy masquerading as a so-called transgender girl has been crowned the homecoming queen for a high school in Missouri, of all places.

Such a statement would have been unthinkable just a few short years ago, but we now populate a country that is largely devoid of reason and that also suffers from a cultural sickness.

A homecoming queen is supposed to be stunning, graceful and the envy of her peers.

She’s also supposed to be out of almost every boy’s league.

That is not true in the year of our Lord 2023, where in Kansas City, a dress and some makeup on a boy was all that was needed for the extreme, leftist gender movement to take yet another opportunity from girls.

First, the cultural Marxists came for sports and now a confused young man went from being a drag queen to the queen of the student body.

The following post from North Kansas City Schools is the epitome of where America is culturally.

The district shared a photo of an obvious male celebrating being crowned homecoming queen for the city’s Oak Park High School:

The post is locked down so that people are not able to comment on it, which really tells you that the cretins who were behind this decision knew it wouldn’t go over well.

Only accounts that the district follows on X, formerly Twitter, can reply. Thus far, none have.

People can still share posts that are locked down and they weren’t shy about weighing in on the school’s mockery of a homecoming queen competition:

The fact that @NKCSchools immediately locked down comments is telling. They know this is nonsense pandering to the mentally ill. And the want everyone to play along. https://t.co/e9Dm5tpa70 — The Archie Accords (@ArchieAccords) September 17, 2023

Imagine being so proud that a guy wins homecoming Queen – so proud that you turn off comments. Imagine the heartbreak the other girls are having because they were just told “You are not enough” because a man has stolen yet another opportunity from them. So sad https://t.co/ujVrvKs3yn — ✨✨Rainy ✨✨ (@NappyRainy) September 18, 2023

This is disgusting. Another place a girl or woman can no longer be. Thanks men, what else you want from us? https://t.co/EDRaliZW05 — Rebecca (@IfIwereareptile) September 18, 2023

Crushing the #Patriarchy by choosing a male for homecoming queen! Keep up the good work 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/i3Rgm5r28B — MAGA American Dan (@dloud4) September 18, 2023

According to the wildly popular X account Libs of TikTok, which dug into this situation, the “transgender” boy beat out four other girls for the crown.

One parent of a student who attends the school weighed in on the sham competition and wished to remain anonymous.

The parent said:

“I’m appalled by NKC Schools’ continued support of the LGBT agenda. NKC Schools says they are ‘Champions for All Students’ yet by embracing radical political statements like this they not only indoctrinate children, but they are placing certain student populations over others.

“Having two homecoming ‘queens’ that are boys is a disgrace to the NKC Schools community. I hope more parents, community members and district employees start speaking out and start protecting children.”

Honestly, such a tragic story wouldn’t be as much of a surprise in a place like California — where nothing makes sense and morality and social mores are generally frowned upon.

What is stunning is that this happened in Missouri, a red state that is a reliable firewall for conservatives.

The only conclusion that can be drawn from this display of perversion and delusion is that America is in a very dark place.

