Share
Commentary

Male Masquerading as Girl Wins Homecoming Queen at Missouri High School, Parents 'Appalled'

 By Johnathan Jones  September 18, 2023 at 1:25pm
Share

A teen boy masquerading as a so-called transgender girl has been crowned the homecoming queen for a high school in Missouri, of all places.

Such a statement would have been unthinkable just a few short years ago, but we now populate a country that is largely devoid of reason and that also suffers from a cultural sickness.

A homecoming queen is supposed to be stunning, graceful and the envy of her peers.

She’s also supposed to be out of almost every boy’s league.

That is not true in the year of our Lord 2023, where in Kansas City, a dress and some makeup on a boy was all that was needed for the extreme, leftist gender movement to take yet another opportunity from girls.

Trending:
Top General Confirms Trump Never Issued an 'Illegal Order' Following 2020 Election

First, the cultural Marxists came for sports and now a confused young man went from being a drag queen to the queen of the student body.

The following post from North Kansas City Schools is the epitome of where America is culturally.

The district shared a photo of an obvious male celebrating being crowned homecoming queen for the city’s Oak Park High School:

Is America a nation in decline?

The post is locked down so that people are not able to comment on it, which really tells you that the cretins who were behind this decision knew it wouldn’t go over well.

Only accounts that the district follows on X, formerly Twitter, can reply. Thus far, none have.

People can still share posts that are locked down and they weren’t shy about weighing in on the school’s mockery of a homecoming queen competition:

Related:
UAW Strike: 'Union Joe' Facing Lose-Lose Situation After Wrongly Predicting Costly Strike Wouldn't Happen

According to the wildly popular X account Libs of TikTok, which dug into this situation, the “transgender” boy beat out four other girls for the crown.

One parent of a student who attends the school weighed in on the sham competition and wished to remain anonymous.

The parent said:

“I’m appalled by NKC Schools’ continued support of the LGBT agenda. NKC Schools says they are ‘Champions for All Students’ yet by embracing radical political statements like this they not only indoctrinate children, but they are placing certain student populations over others.

“Having two homecoming ‘queens’ that are boys is a disgrace to the NKC Schools community. I hope more parents, community members and district employees start speaking out and start protecting children.”

Honestly, such a tragic story wouldn’t be as much of a surprise in a place like California — where nothing makes sense and morality and social mores are generally frowned upon.

What is stunning is that this happened in Missouri, a red state that is a reliable firewall for conservatives.

The only conclusion that can be drawn from this display of perversion and delusion is that America is in a very dark place.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Top Marine Corps General Issues Two-Day Stand-Down for All Aviation Units as F-35 Mystery Continues
Male Masquerading as Girl Wins Homecoming Queen at Missouri High School, Parents 'Appalled'
California Mom Tragically Becomes Quadruple Amputee After Getting Sick from Fish
Actor Dismissed Doctor as 'Cranky Conservative Jacka**,' Soon Realizes He Should've Listened
Arrest Made in Killing of Sheriff's Deputy, Tip Led Police Right to Suspect
See more...

Conversation