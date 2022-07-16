Malicious Scammers are Targeting Victims of the Highland Park Massacre

In the aftermath of the Highland Park shooting that took place on July 4, family and friends of victims have been receiving calls from potential scammers.

The Illinois attorney’s general office announced earlier in the week that there have been reports of scam calls, the Daily Herald reported.

The FBI then warned that scammers appear to be trying to take advantage of victims, CBS News reported.

Many of these calls came from people asking for money in exchange for helping victims apply for aid through the Illinois Crime Victims Compensation Program, which is a program that provides financial reimbursement to victims who meet certain requirements.

Scam callers have been misrepresenting the program and have claimed that victims have to pay application fees to qualify for state funding.

But in actuality, victims of violent crimes can apply online for free.

“I am reminding all Illinois residents to exercise caution, and utilize free information and resources available through the attorney general’s office to avoid being defrauded by those seeking to take advantage of the gun violence plaguing too many of our communities,” Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a news release, according to the Daily Herald.

This state victim compensation program can provide reimbursement for things like funeral and burial costs, lost wages, counseling, medical, dental and hospital expenses for those who have been victims of violent crime.

But now scammers are trying to take advantage of those who suffered from the Highland Park shooting.

The attorney general has warned everyone to be careful and warned those who are seeking to donate to victim funds to make sure their money is going to the right people.

As these events unfold, many are still recovering from the shooting.

So far, the shooting has claimed the lives of at least seven people and has left many others injured, some still fighting for their lives, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Victims’ ages ranged from 85 years old to 8.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old suspect was arrested shortly after the shooting and charged on July 5, the New York Times reported.

The Lake County state’s attorney, Eric F. Rinehart, said that a conviction on the first-degree murder counts would lead to mandatory life imprisonment without parole.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.