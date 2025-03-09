'The Maltese Falcon' and Zelenskyy's White House Blow Up

In the film “The Maltese Falcon,” Sydney Greenstreet’s villainous character Kaspar Gutman says to Humphrey Bogart’s anti-hero, “Here’s to plain speaking and clear understanding.” This is the foundation for all meaningful and productive discussions.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy may possess some admirable qualities, but clear understanding isn’t one of them.

In negotiations, it is always important to know the cards you hold, what leverage you have, and that of those with whom you are dealing. It is essential in these types of situations to have a clear-cut comprehension of the issues.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy came to the White House as full of himself as anyone might be after three years of being lauded by the leaders of Europe and the previous Cadaver in Chief as the last hope for democracy.

Without a doubt, Zelenskyy believes the hype.

After a brief and contentious press conference in the Oval Office, he left abruptly, empty-handed, and smaller than when he entered. Comments made by President Trump and Vice-President Vance were a monumental slap to his veneer of virtuousness. In short, he came to town riding high on his horse and left dragging his a**.

In “The Maltese Falcon,” Bogart hits Peter Lorre in the face saying, “When you’re slapped, you’ll take it and like it.”

Zelenskyy better take a cue from Lorre and get used to being slapped.

Russia violently invaded Ukraine. That violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty resulted in a now three-year-long war that Ukraine cannot win. The impossibility of a Ukrainian victory and Russia’s guilt are both true. If only one were true a solution would be simple.

Reality isn’t predicated on simplicity and neither are lasting peace agreements.

According to the World Bank Group, Russia has an annual GDP of more than $2 trillion (US), while Ukraine’s GDP is around $178 billion (US). Ukraine has a population of 44 million, as compared to Russia’s 145 million.

Three times the population and ten times the economic vitality is not a formula that favors the brave Ukrainians.

Zelenskyy came to Washington, DC, to sign a rare earth mineral deal that would benefit both Ukraine and the US.

The Trump administration’s expertise created a pact to ensure our country’s access to these necessary elements, to repay us for our investment in the war, and provide Ukraine with security by placing US interests squarely in Russia’s path.

He left unceremoniously without achieving anything except diminishing his status as democracy’s savior. At one point, Zelenskyy said, “First of all, during the war, everybody has problems, even you. But you have a nice ocean and don’t feel [the problems] now. But you will feel it in the future.”

After more than $300 billion in US assistance, almost triple that of Europe, this would-be martyr challenges the conscience of America?

How can the US’s conscience be clear when we’re footing the bill for bullets and bombs in a war in which our interests at best seem rhetorical? Zelenskyy’s behavior reminds us we have a lot of questions about his government and our assistance that need answering.

Where did all that money go, how was it spent? Why was our reflexive action to Russia’s aggression to arm Ukrainians rather than pursue peace? How did the Ukrainian president go from a co-conspirator in a sham Trump impeachment to a world hero? Did the Biden family’s business dealings in that country influence our commitment of money and materials?

Zelenskyy tells us if we sacrifice money and munitions, we will not have to shed American blood. Blood is being spilled, nonetheless.

Whether American or Ukrainian hands lob the shells they are landing on the heads of Russian soldiers who can make no distinction between where they’re made and who sent them.

Ukraine’s dependence on Western money to conduct its war is without question or a foreseeable end.

Zelenskyy’s inability to understand the fundamentals of negotiation as it relates to peace is bad enough, but when he comes to the home of his country’s biggest benefactor and pokes us in the eye, he is a fool.

Being slapped un-happy may be the best thing to ever happen to Zelensky and by extension the world.

