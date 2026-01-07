By Mamdani Aide's Own Logic, Her Mom Apparently Wields 'Weapon of White Supremacy'

The director of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s Office to Protect Tenants is facing mounting scrutiny and criticism after journalists resurfaced incendiary past comments — and uncovered a personal financial detail that very well undercuts her whole rhetoric.

Cea Weaver, a key (and controversial) figure in Mamdani’s housing apparatus, previously described homeownership as a “weapon of white supremacy,” a remark that is now drawing renewed attention amid questions about her credibility and judgment, per Fox News.

According to the outlet, Weaver is both a “housing activist” and a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

The outlet further found a screen shot of an August 2019 X post which read that “private property including and kind of ESPECIALLY homeownership is a weapon of white supremacy masquerading as ‘wealth building’ public policy.”

Other such resurfaced remarks belonging to her since-deleted X account include a call to “elect more communists.”

There’s also a 2021 DSA video where she lauded “a model of shared equity,” under which “families, and white families especially, but some POC [people of color] families who are homeowners as well, are going to have a different relationship to property than the one that we currently have.”

These comments, which were obviously made before Weaver assumed her current role, have already sparked backlash for their sweeping and inflammatory framing of one of the most common paths to middle-class stability in the United States.

That controversy has since only worsened thanks to a new report from the New York Post revealing that Weaver’s own mother, Celia Applegate, owns a posh $1.6 million home in Nashville — a detail that has fueled accusations of hypocrisy and elitist detachment.

“The handsome property boasts three bedrooms and two baths and 3,400 square feet,” the New York Post reported, noting that it was originally purchased in July 2012 for $814,000.

The revelation has placed both Weaver and Mamdani under pressure, raising uncomfortable questions about the administration’s housing rhetoric.

And some of that pressure is coming straight from the administration of President Donald Trump.

New York: Consider this your official notice from @TheJusticeDept. We will NOT tolerate discrimination based on skin color. It is ILLEGAL. @CivilRights is paying very close attention. Thank you for your attention to this matter! pic.twitter.com/4kj7Hkwfps — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) January 6, 2026

U.S. Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon caught wind of these remarks on social media and responded accordingly.

“New York: Consider this your official notice from [The Department of Justice],” she wrote Tuesday. “We will NOT tolerate discrimination based on skin color. It is ILLEGAL.”

She said her agency is “paying very close attention.”

Despite the controversy — and the watchful eye of the Justice Department — Mamdani was defiant that Weaver was the right pick.

“We made the decision to have Cea Weaver serve as our executive director for the mayor’s office to protect tenants,” he reiterated with reporters on Tuesday, per the New York Post.

