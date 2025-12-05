Mamdani Announces Plan to Give Homeless Free Rein Over NYC - His Base Is Already Turning on Him

What did they expect? After all, affluent socialists must virtue-signal to bring meaning to their empty lives. They cannot help themselves.

According to the New York Post, Democratic Socialist Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani of New York City told reporters at a news conference in Manhattan Thursday that he plans to reverse outgoing Mayor Eric Adams’ policy of clearing makeshift homeless camps in the city.

Meanwhile, in a surprise twist, leftists on social media objected to the incoming mayor’s plan.

“If you are not connecting homeless New Yorkers to the housing that they so desperately need, then you cannot deem anything you’re doing to be a success,” Mamdani told reporters.

Without offering a definite solution, the socialist declared that he would make housing, not removal, a priority.

“We are going to take an approach that understands its mission is connecting those New Yorkers to housing,” the mayor-elect said. “Whether it’s supportive housing, whether it’s rental housing, whatever kind of housing it is, because what we have seen is the treatment of homelessness as if it is a natural part of living in this city, when in fact, it’s more often a reflection of a political choice being made.”

The proliferation of homeless encampments can indeed amount to a political choice. Ask the people of San Francisco and other Democrat-run hellholes.

Judging by reactions on the leftist-dominated social media platform Reddit, however, liberals — who generally love the idea of putting homeless people and illegal immigrants in other people’s neighborhoods — do not support Mamdani’s plan.

“I’m with him on pretty much everything,” one Reddit user wrote, “but this won’t end well. Greg Casar pushed for this in Austin and the city turned into a dump. He lost a lot of goodwill and residents lost a lot of patience and compassion for the homeless. Then the public voted to reverse the policy allowing public camping.”

Another user also predicted disaster.

“Homeless encampments usually lead to street urination/defecation, litter, strewn drug paraphernalia, and increased chance of arson/fire not to mention, lawlessness. There needs to be an alternative, but allowing these to pop up will not enhance the quality of life for most of the population/voters/taxpayers of the city. Not a good first step for this mayor,” the user wrote.

“Yeah Im against this. We need to do the sweeps. I strongly disagree with this policy. I dont think he shouldve announced anything. Just show us the results,” another user wrote.

By far the most insightful comment, however, came from a user who predicted that Mamdani’s voters would still love him.

“I think Mamdani is honestly too popular among a large amount of the population for him to see real backlash,” the user wrote. “Like even if he objectively makes the city worse too much emotional support went into him. Yes a lot native New Yorkers and home owners might hate it but they aren’t really a big enough voting block.”

Think for a moment about both the accuracy and the madness of those last two sentences.

“[E]ven if he objectively makes the city worse too much emotional support went into him.”

Indeed. Much like Mamdani himself, other affluent liberals undoubtedly love the way ending homeless encampment sweeps makes them feel. They love it almost as much as they loved the feeling of voting for a dark-skinned socialist. In their eyes, it makes them good people. Of course, his policies might destroy the city. But so what? After all, it won’t affect them or their equally comfortable neighbors.

“Yes a lot native New Yorkers and home owners might hate it but they aren’t really a big enough voting block.”

Native New Yorkers and home owners might hate it, but … who cares?!?! In other words, for electoral purposes, taxpaying homeowners with a natural connection to (and stake in) the city count for nothing compared to transplants, foreigners, renters, and leeches. If that does not encapsulate the Democrat vision for America, then nothing does.

In short, Mamdani’s plan to end homeless encampment sweeps comes as no surprise. The only surprise is that online leftists are surprised by it.

