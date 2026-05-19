Mamdani Approves 'Journalists' for Mangione Trial, But They're So Hateful, Even Mangione Disavows Them

Two “fans” of an accused murderer made statements so outrageous this week that even the defendant disavowed them.

Ashley Rojas and Lena Weissbrot call themselves “Mangionistas” on social media, a nod to Luigi Mangione, the young man accused of gunning down United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in a pre-dawn attack on Dec. 4, 2024.

In a video interview with the New York Daily News Monday, the two voiced disdain for Thompson and expressed glee over the insurance executive’s death, saying Thompson’s children “are better off without him.”

“I’m saying f*** Brian Thompson. I don’t give a f*** he died,” Rojas told the Daily News.

Weissbrot then taunted the victim’s family.

“His children are better off without him,” she said. “They need to learn to not be like their dad. And enjoy the blood money, kids.”

“He’s responsible for more deaths than Osama bin Laden,” Weissbrot added, comparing Thompson to the Al Qaeda leader responsible for the 9/11 terror attacks, “and I remember Americans celebrating when Osama bin Laden was killed. It’s not like we don’t understand heroic violence or when violence is good. That’s, like, as American as America gets.”

When jury selection for Mangione’s trial begins in September, Weissbrot, Rojas, and their fellow “Mangionista” Abril Rios said they plan to set up tables outside the courthouse to educate the public on jury nullification, which occurs when jurors believe the defendant committed the crime in question, but vote to acquit anyway.

Mollie Crane-Newman, the Daily News’ Manhattan Courts reporter, posted a 94-second video of her outlet’s interaction with the “Mangionistas” on the social media platform X.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the video had more than 4 million views.

WARNING: The following post and video contain vulgar language that some may find offensive

“I’m saying fuck Brian Thompson. I don’t give a flying fuck he died,” says Ashley Rojas, wearing her press badge provided by @NYCMayorsOffice. Lena Weissbrot adds that Thompson’s teenage sons “are better off without him” and should “enjoy the blood money.” pic.twitter.com/uQnHIHoC0x — Molly Crane-Newman (@molcranenewman) May 18, 2026

Through his legal team, however, Mangione disavowed his fans’ comments.

“These individuals do not represent the views of Luigi, nor the tens of thousands who have shown their support from around the world,” attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo said in a statement.

“The only people who speak for Luigi are his attorneys. We condemn these vile and irresponsible statements that have no place in the discourse around these cases.”

Fox News noted that Rojas and Lena Weissbrot made their statements while wearing press badges issued by Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s Office of Media and Entertainment.

The outlet quoted mainstream journalists as expressing dismay that the social media influencers were issued press credentials.

“Why are activist morons impersonating reporters?” the New York Post’s Miranda Devine asked.

Investigative journalist Michele McPhee commented, “I cannot believe they were issued press passes! Incredibly dangerous. And what exactly are their qualifications? We really need to stop treating influencers like journalists.”

Fox even quoted Mamdani himself questioning the wisdom of issuing media credentials to “Mangionistas.”

“Those three individuals should not have received press passes,” he said.

“There is a good-natured debate to be had about where a press pass should extend and where it shouldn’t. However, the three people that we are talking about don’t fall within that debate,” he said.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.