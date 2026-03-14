Mamdani Can't Take the Heat: NYC Mayor Reportedly Flakes on Big Media Appearance Over a Fire Emoji

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has reportedly backed out of a big CBS News interview.

And the straw that broke the camel’s back was apparently … an emoji.

In Vanity Fair’s weekly newsletter, the outlet reported that Mamdani has withdrawn from a planned sit-down interview on “CBS Sunday Morning.”

Mamdani had reportedly already been getting cold feet, according to Fox News, due to the critical coverage he had received from The Free Press, the digital outlet of CBS News editor in chief Bari Weiss.

Those cold feet only got more apprehensive after Weiss invited Iranian journalist, activist, and new CBS News contributor Masih Alinejad for a Feb. 28 appearance.

Alinejad blasted Mamdani’s criticisms of “Operation Epic Fury,” a joint U.S.-Israeli military operation targeting Iran.

“Mr. Mamdani, you are more than welcome to come to one of my safe houses,” Alinejad said, according to Fox News.

“Where were you when they sent killers here in New York City? You were crying for your aunt because she has stopped using the subway for simply — in an illusionist statement you made saying she didn’t feel safe, for wearing a hijab.

“Really? I stopped using subways because of the would-be assassins being sent to beautiful New York City by the Islamic Republic.”

Alinejad would further implore Mamdani to drop his “hatred” of President Donald Trump.

One former CBS producer told Vanity Fair that “Bari and her people have a clear ax to grind with” Mamdani. The producer also added that, in general, it’s “really hard now to get people to come on CBS.”

But the final “nail in the coffin” for Mamdani’s appearance on CBS News? Weiss’ re-post of the critical comments made by Alinejad. Her only comment was to add the “fire” emoji.

If this report is true (both Mamdani’s team and CBS News declined to comment when approached by Fox News), it paints a fascinating characterization of Mamdani.

Few critics have been as forceful as President Donald Trump when it comes to Mamdani.

Despite that, what should’ve been a rather frosty relationship has — oddly — blossomed into a surprisingly warm partnership, replete with jokes and pats on the back.

Mamdani, 34, a democratic socialist, was elected as the new mayor of New York City in November 2025, beating Independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in the election.

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