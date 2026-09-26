Mamdani Celebrates 'Closing' the Budget: All He Did Was Move Some Numbers Around, and Constituents Are Still Packing for Florida

In our last installment, socialism discovered animal welfare. The pigeons were advised to remain vigilant. This week, it has discovered municipal finance. Taxpayers may wish to do the same.

New York is once again demonstrating the considerable distance between a magnificent promise and the irritating little invoice that arrives afterward.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani celebrated closing what his administration described as an inherited $12 billion budget gap. Albany helped with approximately $8 billion in assistance, taxing authority and financial flexibility.

This was not money discovered beneath the cushions of capitalist oppression. It came from the state. Somehow, the revolution will be refinanced.

Part of the solution involved restructuring pension obligations and extending repayment from 2032 to 2037. Bloomberg reported an actuarial estimate of approximately $5 billion in additional payments over time.

The city comptroller described the arrangement as neutral in present-value terms: New York pays less now and more later.

The obligation has not disappeared. It has merely been relocated to a more politically convenient decade. Accounting is a remarkable science. With sufficient confidence, “we still owe the money” can be transformed into “problem solved.”

Apparently, the road to affordability is paved with longer repayment schedules.

The Police Pension Fund did not approve the restructuring, although four other pension boards — including the Fire Pension Fund — did.

Consider the firefighter who could earn more elsewhere but chooses public service partly because of the retirement security. That pension is part of the employment bargain, not a complimentary mint left on the pillow by whichever politician happens to occupy City Hall.

Imagine the recruitment pitch: You run toward burning buildings. We run from the payment schedule. Can the firefighter reschedule the fire until 2037?

Who knowingly trades a safer, better-paying opportunity for a retirement promise whose financial backing politicians treat as an emergency source of budget flexibility?

An IOU is an excellent retirement plan, provided the grocery store accepts one.

City Hall found additional breathing room by postponing a $3.7 billion contribution to the Retiree Health Benefits Trust until December 2026, according to NBC New York. Unexpectedly strong tax collections — supported substantially by Wall Street profits — also helped ease the cash crunch.

The administration said retirees’ benefits would not be affected.

Wonderful. Nothing says permanent financial stability quite like postponing a multibillion-dollar contribution and thanking the investment bankers. Capitalism: morally intolerable until its tax payment clears.

Meanwhile, ordinary households cannot move this month’s grocery bill into 2037. New York-area consumer prices were 4.3 percent higher in August 2026 than one year earlier. Food prices increased 3.3 percent. Energy prices rose 15.4 percent.

The retiree needs groceries. The firefighter needs housing. The working parent needs electricity.

None of them can pay with a denunciation of billionaires. When inflation slows, previous price increases do not politely reverse themselves and return everyone’s money — “your bills are increasing less rapidly” is not the same sentence as “your life has become affordable.”

Perhaps City Hall could explain the distinction at a supermarket checkout. Bring a campaign sign and see whether the cashier accepts it. Or better yet, open a government grocery store.

Mamdani’s administration has committed $70 million in capital funding for five city-owned grocery stores — one in each borough — because the institution stretching the payment schedule on existing obligations should obviously add bananas to its balance sheet.

Supporters argue that public ownership can lower prices and improve access. Fine. Publish the complete cost per customer, the continuing subsidy, and the measurable results.

A lower price at the register does not prove the underlying cost disappeared. It may simply mean another taxpayer picked up the rest of the grocery bag. The receipt gets shorter. The government’s involvement gets longer. Naturally, only one of those documents appears in the campaign advertisement.

Florida, meanwhile, has pursued a rather different approach for nearly three decades.

Florida has no state personal income tax. Florida’s 2026–27 budget announcement reports nearly $18 billion in reserves, AAA credit ratings from the major rating agencies, and substantial debt reduction. The state also eliminated its commercial rent tax.

Lower taxes. Financial reserves. Paying down obligations. It is an outrageously unfashionable idea: Make the government’s promises fit the resources available to honor them. There are no chants. No dramatic graphics. No Department of Revolutionary Produce. Just arithmetic.

Florida is not perfect, and a Republican supermajority should never exempt state government from scrutiny. But on taxation and fiscal management, its approach runs in the opposite direction from New York’s package of state assistance, expanded revenue authority, and postponed obligations.

Which approach will prove more attractive to the people expected to finance government?

The southbound traffic report offers a clue. Census-based figures show that approximately 50,700 people moved from New York state to Florida in 2024 alone. People expected to finance New York’s promises apparently understand that they have options.

A separate MovingPlace study identified Florida as the leading destination for people leaving New York City, receiving nearly 17 percent of the departures it tracked. The Miami–Fort Lauderdale–West Palm Beach metropolitan area ranked second among destination metropolitan areas. Orlando and Tampa also appeared prominently.

Political speeches can be interpreted several ways. Moving vans are generally less ambiguous.

Palm Beach County’s financial sector growth has even acquired an official economic-development identity: Wall Street South. Apparently, financial firms can distinguish between being welcomed as employers and being appreciated primarily as taxable wildlife.

Families do not need a graduate seminar in political economy to compare housing costs, taxes, job opportunities, and the possibility of having money left after paying the bills.

The forwarding address is a perfectly serviceable form of public comment.

Floridians should also recognize that this debate does not end at the state line. DSA-affiliated Democratic candidates are already participating in Florida’s 2026 elections.

Apparently, receiving New York’s residents is insufficient. Florida must also consider importing the governing philosophy they are being asked to finance. What could possibly go wrong?

Florida is home to many people who fled communist Cuba and the former Eastern Bloc. For those who personally experienced shortages and rationing, promises of government-managed abundance are not exciting new discoveries.

They have heard the sales presentation. Poland’s Institute of National Remembrance documents how communist control over trade and economic priorities damaged ordinary living standards, left basic goods unavailable, and produced enormous lines whenever deliveries arrived.

The government claimed to represent workers while requiring those workers to reorganize their daily lives around finding food. People stood in line for hours, hoping bread, beans, or whatever had arrived would remain available when their turn finally came.

These were not queues for limited-edition pastries. They were trying to feed their children.

No, five municipally owned grocery stores will not transform Manhattan into Havana. Not every government expenditure constitutes communism, and not every public program produces a bread line.

But that obvious distinction does not make historical experience irrelevant. Nor does it require people who lived through government-managed scarcity to applaud every proposal expanding the government’s role in feeding them.

The promise was abundance. The experience involved empty shelves. The promise was dignity for workers. Workers were told to wait in line. The branding may improve. The obligation to produce something people can actually eat remains stubbornly unchanged.

Which state will be better positioned over the long term: the one preserving reserves, reducing taxes, and attracting private investment — or the one celebrating financial relief that includes postponing existing obligations while launching new taxpayer-supported ventures?

The suspense is unbearable.

Knowing all of this, why would Floridians import these policies without first demanding a convincing explanation of why the results would be different here?

We have the migration figures. We have the payment schedules. We have neighbors who remember the bread lines. We do not need another magnificent slogan. Florida can welcome the people.

The policy manual can remain at the forwarding address.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.