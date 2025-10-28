Mamdani Comes Clean After Getting Called Out on His 9/11 Story - But He's Still Playing Victim

There are a few telltale signs of someone having antisocial personality disorder, or what’s more commonly known as “sociopathy.”

(This writer knows, because he may or may not have been accused of being a sociopath and sought out a medical opinion on the matter.)

Two of the most glaring signs are: A complete and utter disregard for the truth (lying) and using others as tools for personal gain (a lack of empathy).

Now, to be clear, I am not a medical doctor — much to my parents’ chagrin — and have no place diagnosing anyone.

But it’s worth bringing this up, because there’s at least one rising star in the Democratic ranks who seems to show some genuine signs of sociopathy.

Oh, and he just happens to be the leading candidate to be the next mayor of America’s biggest city.

Zohran Mamdani, the far-left socialist mayoral candidate in the Big Apple, is riding a wave of momentum heading into New York City’s forthcoming mayoral election in November.

Despite that momentum and the healthy early polling, Mamdani apparently just can’t help himself — which is typically the case for most sociopaths.

Mamdani already demonstrated a shocking lack of awareness when he effectively channeled the late comic Norm MacDonald’s most underrated joke.

(One of MacDonald’s most enduring jokes was about how, if ISIS procured a dirty bomb and blew it up over a major U.S. city, the biggest tragedy would be … the blowback on Muslims.)

Mamdani was speaking at a rally when he just felt compelled to relay a story about his dear, sweet, harassed aunt:

Zohran tries to force a tear as he speaks out on being a victim of “Islamophobia” pic.twitter.com/7tnAdsCo9b — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 24, 2025

“I want to take this moment to speak to the Muslims of New York City,” Mamdani said. “I want to speak to the memory of my aunt …”

After a couple of emotional pauses and a few crocodile tears, Mamdani finished his thought: “… Who stopped taking the subway after Sept. 11, because she did not feel safe in her hijab.”

That anecdote would be infuriating enough (yes, Zohran, your aunt was the real victim of 9/11), but lo and behold: Much like his crooked smile and those tears, that whole story was a load of crock.

But why let facts get in the way of a good story?

According to the New York Post, Mamdani’s “aunt” was actually his dad’s cousin. As internet sleuths dug up, Mamdani’s actual aunt has been seen plenty without a hijab — and wasn’t even in New York City during 9/11.

Now, far be it from me to give Mamdani any advice, but there was an honest opportunity to humanize this blunder. “Zehra fuhi,” as Mamdani called his dad’s cousin, appears to be a name of endearment. “Fuhi” means paternal aunt in Hindi. It honestly doesn’t seem that dissimilar than using the American slang of “unc” to describe an older person who isn’t actually your uncle. There was a chance here for Mamdani to not seem like a highly manicured and overly rehearsed mayoral candidate made in a leftist lab.

But of course, Mamdani, ever the perpetual victim, took a different tack.

Zohran Mamdani says that his “aunt” that he claimed on Friday was too afraid to wear her hijab on the subway after 9/11 was actually his father’s cousin named “Zehra Fuhi” who he says passed away a few years ago. pic.twitter.com/LA2jOY5K6r — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 27, 2025

“I was speaking about my aunt,” Mamdani began. “I was speaking about ‘Zehra fuhi,’ my father’s cousin, who sadly passed away a few years ago.”

(Insert well-choreographed emotional pause.)

“And for the takeaway from my more than 10-minute address about Islamaphobia in this race and in this city, to be the question of my aunt, tells you everything about Andrew Cuomo and his inability to reckon with a crisis of his own [making],” Mamdani said in retort to being called out for his lie.

Lying like it’s going out of style? Check.

Using (apparently dead) relatives to make a cheap point? Check.

Again, I’m not saying Mamdani is a sociopath. But if it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, it ain’t no mongoose.

But it may be the next mayor of New York City.

