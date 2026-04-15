Mamdani Condemns NYPD Officers After Chaotic Arrest Video Goes Viral

New York City Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned two NYPD officers after a chaotic arrest video out of Brooklyn went viral online.

The footage showed a violent struggle between two officers and a suspect inside a liquor store.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at a store in Brooklyn, according to a report from WNYW.

A source told the outlet that the officers were attempting to arrest a man they suspected of being involved in a drug deal.

The situation escalated quickly when the man repeatedly resisted arrest.

Video from the scene showed officers repeatedly punching the suspect in an effort to get him to the ground.

Warning: The following video contains vulgar language and violence that may be disturbing to some viewers.

This incident was captured by Sinistratm on Instagram and took place April 14, 2026 in Brooklyn at a liquor store on Hoyt and Baltic street. Brooklyn North Narcotics attempt to arrest a suspect who resists arrest when chaos ensues. What do you all think about this incident? pic.twitter.com/oifK7IOI4c — TheSalGreco (@TheSalGreco) April 15, 2026

The lengthy video ended with the suspect being escorted out of the store in handcuffs.

The NYPD has since placed both officers on modified duty.

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed the move during a news conference on Wednesday.

She said the department’s Internal Affairs Bureau is reviewing the incident.

Tisch added that more information will be released as the investigation unfolds.

Mamdani, a socialist who supported the “defund the police” movement, weighed in on the video.

He shared the footage and issued a sharp condemnation of the officers, presumably without having all the facts.

“The violence used by NYPD officers in this video is extremely disturbing and unacceptable,” Mamdani wrote.

The violence used by NYPD officers in this video is extremely disturbing and unacceptable. Officers should never treat a person this way. The NYPD is conducting a full investigation into this incident. https://t.co/zdQllljhyh — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) April 15, 2026

“Officers should never treat a person this way. The NYPD is conducting a full investigation into this incident,” he added.

His comments quickly drew pushback.

The New York City Police Benevolent Association criticized Mamdani for speaking out before the investigation is complete, WNYW reported.

The organization’s president, Patrick Hendry, said the mayor had rushed to judge the cops.

“We don’t know why the mayor is bothering to call for an investigation when he has already rushed to condemn the NYPD members involved without knowing all the facts,” Hendry said.

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