Mamdani Confronted on Plan to Tax White Neighborhoods Right in Front of Trump

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani received questions about his plan to increase taxes on white neighborhoods during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the White House.

Trump, a longtime resident of the Big Apple before his move to Florida in recent years, joined the dark horse democratic socialist in the Oval Office on Friday to answer questions from the media.

Trump called on conservative influencer Jack Posobiec to ask a question, at which point Posobiec raised the issue of Mamdani’s discriminatory tax policy.

“Is it clear you’re continuing this idea of race-based property taxes?” Posobiec asked Mamdani.

“No,” Mamdani began as Posobiec reminded him, “It’s what you said.”

“The use of the term was a description of neighborhoods, not a description of intent,” Mamdani answered.

“So you intend to tax the whiter neighborhoods more?” Posobiec pressed.

“No, we intend to create a fair property tax system because we want a New York City that is not only fair and equitable, but also one that every New Yorker can afford,” Mamdani insisted.

Mamdani’s campaign platform nevertheless said that he would seek to “shift the tax burden from overtaxed homeowners in the outer boroughs to more expensive homes in richer and whiter neighborhoods.”

He defended the policy over the summer before successfully clinching the Democratic nomination.

“That is just a description of what we see right now. It’s not driven by race. It’s more of an assessment of what neighborhoods are being under-taxed versus over-taxed,” he said of the policy in June, per a report from the New York Post.

“We’ve seen time and again that this is a property tax system that is inequitable. It’s one that actually Eric Adams ran on, saying that he would change in the first 100 days,” Mamdani added.

The successful campaign of Mamdani occurred on the basis of support from the non-white ethnic groups of New York City.

Mamdani had a 20-point lead over former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent after losing the Democratic primary, with respect to Hispanic voters, according to a report from The New York Times.

Mamdani also enjoyed a 26-point lead with black voters and a 4-point lead with Asians.

Cuomo meanwhile had a 14-point lead with white people.

