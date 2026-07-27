Mamdani Election Bombshell: More Fraudulent Votes Cast Than Margin of Mamdani's 'Victory,' Says Election Auditor

A prominent election-integrity activist has uncovered bombshell evidence suggesting that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s 2025 election victory may not have been legitimate.

Marly Hornik, the founder of RealAmerica.Vote and NY Citizens Audit, has suggested that the 2025 election included large numbers of unqualified or nonexistent voters. But that’s only part of the problem.

“I actually don’t know whether Mamdani won the mayoral race, and I’m not here to say that he didn’t,” Hornik said during a July 22 interview on New York radio station WABC’s “Sid & Friends in the Morning” program.

“The problem we uncovered is that the New York City and the New York State Boards of Elections have no idea if Mamdani won the mayoral election either. And that’s where the rubber meets the road here.”

After examining 1 million of the total 2.2 million voters who participated in the election, her organization discovered that 7 percent were nonexistent in records, 6 percent had fake Social Security numbers, and 10 percent didn’t even live in NYC.

In total, they identified 230,000 illegal votes, which exceeded Mamdani’s 207,000 vote margin of victory over former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent.

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And this was despite Hornik needing to still review the remaining 1.2 million voters.

“So out of 2.2 million voters, we studied about a million of them, and we found more votes that are apparently illegal than his margin of victory,” she told host Sid Rosenberg.

“Again, the issue is not whether or not Mamdani won. The issue is whether or not the boards of elections in New York are actually counting fair elections so that we are properly represented as we are constitutionally granted.”

During a July 19 interview on WABC appearance, she suggested that the boards of elections may even be guilty of misconduct:

“These statistics that we discovered … they implicate both in New York City and the New York State boards of elections in potential very serious misconduct, because we could not find 7 percent of the voters,” she said. “They don’t exist.”

“We were unable to verify any of their critical information as provided by the, by the boards of elections — their name, their date of birth, their voting address. They don’t exist. They’re fake people,” she added.

Asked what she intends to do with her findings, Hornik said she’s already forwarded them to federal authorities.

“This is in the hands of federal investigators and prosecutors right now, because again, when our right to choose representatives is diluted or harmed, injured in any way, that is a serious crime in America,” she said. “It’s not a minor thing, especially when you’re talking about 7 percent of the vote.”

Her findings have also piqued the attention of best-selling author and journalist Naomi Wolf — who served as political adviser to the campaigns of former President Bill Clinton and former Vice President Al Gore. Wolfe who used to be a liberal Trump hater until she woke up:

I’ve been trying and trying to tell you this. Over 100,000 blank votes that should have been discarded, were counted. When I showed this live on my podcast on the Board of Elections website, the site went down for 45 minutes. So much more fraud than this. @pepesgrandma https://t.co/qvDUbJqG1t — Dr. Naomi Wolf. 8 NYT Bestsellers. DPhil, Poetry. (@naomirwolf) July 23, 2026

In the post above published to the social media website X, she referred to an earlier allegation from June in which she’d purported to have identified over 100,000 blank ballots on the New York City Board of Elections website that were improperly included/counted.

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