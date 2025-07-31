Share
Commentary
Zohran Mamdani, Democratic nominee for New York City Mayor, speaks during a news conference at the headquarters of SEIU Local 32BJ in New York City on Wednesday.
Commentary
(Timothy A Clary - AFP / Getty Images)

Mamdani Finally Returns from Africa, Begins Twisting Manhattan Shooting to Fit His Political Agenda

 By Samantha Chang  July 31, 2025 at 4:40am
New York City’s Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani reacted to Monday’s mass shooting in midtown Manhattan with a predictable, left-wing demand for more “gun control.”

The democratic socialist parroted the anti-Second Amendment mantra at a news conference Wednesday in New York, after returning from a 10-day trip to his birthplace, Uganda.

“We are reminded that no matter how strong our gun laws are in this state, we are only as safe as the weakest laws in this nation,” Mamdani said.

After pleading for “stronger gun laws,” the Muslim added, “I echo the call from Governor [Kathy] Hochul for a nationwide ban on assault rifles.”

At the news conference, Mamdani — who previously demanded defunding the police — expressed gratitude for the NYPD security detail he enjoys as a mayoral candidate.

In other words, the hypocritical Democrat wants to disarm all Americans, so they can’t defend themselves, but he gleefully travels with armed security for protection.

Will Mamdani be elected mayor of New York City?

As a reminder, Las Vegas resident Shane Tamura traveled to the Manhattan office building that housed NFL headquarters on Monday, where he shot and killed four people. He then killed himself, authorities said.

In a suicide note, Tamura expressed grievances against the NFL, claiming he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a brain disease linked to repeated head trauma, especially in those who play football.

Predictably, Democrats frivolously pounced on the incident to demand more “gun control,” even though New York has among the strictest gun-control laws in the United States.

Gun violence is tragic, and it shouldn’t happen as often as it does in this country.

Related:
Primary Election with Razor-Thin Vote Margin Rocked by Fraud Allegation

But whenever it occurs, unhinged gun-control crusaders rabidly demand “more gun control” — as if that would end the nationwide scourge of gun violence. But it doesn’t.

If gun control laws actually worked, shootings would not be so common in left-wing cities, such as Chicago and Philadelphia, which have strict gun laws.

Gun control laws abridge the self-defense rights of law-abiding Americans while doing little to deter lawless thugs from terrorizing the public.

This is because criminals will manage to get their hands on guns illegally.

What’s especially disturbing is that left-wing activists want to erode Americans’ constitutional right to self-defense after they’ve disempowered the police and incentivized lawlessness with their soft-on-crime policies.

Violent crime has become so rampant in some Democrat-run cities that many people feel they have no choice but to defend themselves.

Blocking legal gun ownership does nothing but embolden and enable vicious criminals.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and lawyer in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




