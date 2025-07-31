New York City’s Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani reacted to Monday’s mass shooting in midtown Manhattan with a predictable, left-wing demand for more “gun control.”

The democratic socialist parroted the anti-Second Amendment mantra at a news conference Wednesday in New York, after returning from a 10-day trip to his birthplace, Uganda.

“We are reminded that no matter how strong our gun laws are in this state, we are only as safe as the weakest laws in this nation,” Mamdani said.

After pleading for “stronger gun laws,” the Muslim added, “I echo the call from Governor [Kathy] Hochul for a nationwide ban on assault rifles.”

JUST IN: NYC socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani calls for “a nationwide ban on assault rifles” after Manhattan office building shooting that left 4 people dead. pic.twitter.com/Z5xicYzsYq — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 30, 2025

At the news conference, Mamdani — who previously demanded defunding the police — expressed gratitude for the NYPD security detail he enjoys as a mayoral candidate.

In other words, the hypocritical Democrat wants to disarm all Americans, so they can’t defend themselves, but he gleefully travels with armed security for protection.

Mamdani: Ban assault rifles. Also Mamdani: I’m grateful for my NYPD security detail. New York, he’s telling you that you shouldn’t be allowed to protect yourself, but you should have to pay to protect him. Reject this communist. pic.twitter.com/WVqev89BBL — Jessica 🇺🇸 (@RealJessica05) July 31, 2025

As a reminder, Las Vegas resident Shane Tamura traveled to the Manhattan office building that housed NFL headquarters on Monday, where he shot and killed four people. He then killed himself, authorities said.

In a suicide note, Tamura expressed grievances against the NFL, claiming he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a brain disease linked to repeated head trauma, especially in those who play football.

Predictably, Democrats frivolously pounced on the incident to demand more “gun control,” even though New York has among the strictest gun-control laws in the United States.

Gun violence is tragic, and it shouldn’t happen as often as it does in this country.

But whenever it occurs, unhinged gun-control crusaders rabidly demand “more gun control” — as if that would end the nationwide scourge of gun violence. But it doesn’t.

If gun control laws actually worked, shootings would not be so common in left-wing cities, such as Chicago and Philadelphia, which have strict gun laws.

Chicago shootings: At least 55 people shot, 8 fatally, in 4th of July weekend gun violence, CPD says https://t.co/GtPs4WAVe4 — Chad Connelly (@ChadConnelly) July 12, 2025

Gun control laws abridge the self-defense rights of law-abiding Americans while doing little to deter lawless thugs from terrorizing the public.

This is because criminals will manage to get their hands on guns illegally.

What’s especially disturbing is that left-wing activists want to erode Americans’ constitutional right to self-defense after they’ve disempowered the police and incentivized lawlessness with their soft-on-crime policies.

Violent crime has become so rampant in some Democrat-run cities that many people feel they have no choice but to defend themselves.

Blocking legal gun ownership does nothing but embolden and enable vicious criminals.

